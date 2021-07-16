What's Up in Newp today: July 16

Good Morning,

Today is Friday, July 16.

Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline, and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti Jr. will be joined this morning by state and local leaders to break ground for the Pell Bridge Ramps project. Read More

Gerry Goldstein is back with another column for What’s Up Newp, this time he writes about Waking up to new twists of language.

In the market for a new home? Check out these 34 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend.

Despite having to wait because of the COVID-19 pandemic, elementary school students in Providence and Newport will soon be able to enhance their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, art, and math through lessons centered on diet, nutrition, and what happens in the kitchen. Read More

A group of activists has launched a petition drive in support of bridge barriers. East Bay reports.

The Bacon Brothers return to the Greenwich Odeum for a sold-out show this evening. What’s Up Newp will be there and will bring you a photo gallery and recap of the show tomorrow.

Know someone that would enjoy our newsletter? Forward it to them and encourage them to sign up!

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 am and 5 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - SSW wind 6 to 11 kt. Areas of fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1am and 5am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 14 hours & 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:49 am & 1:26 pm | Low tide at 6:14 am & 6:51 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.9 days, 34% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood

Landing – James Weindstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Manatees at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Bill Simas, Jay Are Adams at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: July 16 – 18

URI’s Project stRIde launches summer camps in Providence and Newport

Touro Synagogue Foundation will present a free, virtual concert of Sephardic music by Gerard Edery on July 25

Gerry Goldstein: Waking up to new twists of language

‘Hair Stories’ opening at Newport Art Museum

Ground-breaking ceremony to be held on Friday for Pell Bridge Ramps Project

34 open houses happening this weekend (July 16 – 18)

Dopey Lopes Up All Night Band to open Lords of 52nd Street concert at Misquamicut Drive-In August 5th

Frontier Airlines now offering nonstop routes to Atlanta and Philadelphia from T.F. Green

Quonset Development Corporation wants to make Narragansett Bay the center for the offshore wind industry in the northeast

More than 150 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 45th annual Swim on Saturday

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

We’ll See You Out There

Give a gift subscription

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter