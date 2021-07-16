What's Up in Newp today: July 16
Ground-breaking ceremony to be held on Friday for Pell Bridge Ramps Project
Good Morning,
Today is Friday, July 16.
Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline, and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti Jr. will be joined this morning by state and local leaders to break ground for the Pell Bridge Ramps project. Read More
Gerry Goldstein is back with another column for What’s Up Newp, this time he writes about Waking up to new twists of language.
In the market for a new home? Check out these 34 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend.
Despite having to wait because of the COVID-19 pandemic, elementary school students in Providence and Newport will soon be able to enhance their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, art, and math through lessons centered on diet, nutrition, and what happens in the kitchen. Read More
A group of activists has launched a petition drive in support of bridge barriers. East Bay reports.
The Bacon Brothers return to the Greenwich Odeum for a sold-out show this evening. What’s Up Newp will be there and will bring you a photo gallery and recap of the show tomorrow.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 am and 5 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today - SSW wind 6 to 11 kt. Areas of fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1am and 5am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 14 hours & 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:49 am & 1:26 pm | Low tide at 6:14 am & 6:51 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.9 days, 34% lighting.
Things To Do
Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
93rd Annual St. Anthony’s Feast at Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
6:35 pm – Newport Gulls vs. Danbury at Cardines Field
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Bill Simas, Jay Are Adams at Newport Playhouse
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood
Landing – James Weindstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Manatees at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Bill Simas, Jay Are Adams at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
We’ll See You Out There
