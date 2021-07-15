What's Up in Newp today: July 15
Happening at the Hall – Gov. McKee visits International Tennis Hall of Fame
A visit from Governor Dan McKee kicked off a busy morning at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport Wednesday. The Governor was there to check out the Hall of Fame Open and flip the ceremonial coin to open the day on the Stadium Court. Read More
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of 110+ job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
If you missed our one-on-one conversation with General Treasurer Seth Magaziners on Wednesday, you can watch it here.
You can no watch Audrain Concours’ “Best In Class: The Making of A Concours D’Elegance” free on YouTube. Watch here
Newport’s tourism industry is bouncing back, despite damp weather. WPRI reports with comments from Evan Smith, CEO of Discover Newport.
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos sat down Wednesday with women business owners in Newport. WJAR reports
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Weather Forecast
Dense Fog Advisory in effect from July 14, 10:05 PM EDT until July 15, 10:00 AM EDT
Today - Areas of dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight - Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 7 kt. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 14 hours & 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:35 pm | Low tide at 5:31 am & 5:50 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.8 days, 24% lighting.
Things To Do
Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
6 pm – Children’s Night at Easton’s Beach featuring magician Robert Clarke
6 pm – Sounds From The Big Chair at Redwood Library
6:30 pm – The Oxy Kingpins – newportFILM Outdoors at Middletown High School
7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with Live Jazz Pianist Lois Vaughan departing from Bowen’s Wharf
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf – Summertime Music Series featuring Lois Vaughan from 11 am to 1 pm
Coastal Queen – Sunset Cruise with Live Jazz Pianist Lois Vaughan at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindlisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Jake Hunsinger at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
Norey’s – LoveScandal at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
3 pm – Newport Planning Board
4 pm – Newport Public Library
5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
5 pm – Newport School Committee
6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
7 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
