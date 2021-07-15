What's Up in Newp today: July 15

Good Morning,

A visit from Governor Dan McKee kicked off a busy morning at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport Wednesday. The Governor was there to check out the Hall of Fame Open and flip the ceremonial coin to open the day on the Stadium Court. Read More

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of 110+ job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

If you missed our one-on-one conversation with General Treasurer Seth Magaziners on Wednesday, you can watch it here.

You can no watch Audrain Concours’ “Best In Class: The Making of A Concours D’Elegance” free on YouTube. Watch here

Newport’s tourism industry is bouncing back, despite damp weather. WPRI reports with comments from Evan Smith, CEO of Discover Newport.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos sat down Wednesday with women business owners in Newport. WJAR reports

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Dense Fog Advisory in effect from July 14, 10:05 PM EDT until July 15, 10:00 AM EDT

Today - Areas of dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 7 kt. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 14 hours & 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:35 pm | Low tide at 5:31 am & 5:50 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.8 days, 24% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

On This Day In Newport History: July 15, 1876 – Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére is Born in Newport

Happening at the Hall – Gov. McKee visits International Tennis Hall of Fame

Harry Styles Returning to Mohegan Sun Arena October 21 and 23

Now Hiring: 110+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

Pittsburgh returns to Newport Polo on Saturday

What’s Up in Newport County this week: July 14 – 18

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

We’ll See You Out There

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter

Leave a comment