What's Up in Newp today: July 12

With the MLB All-Star Game set to take place on Tuesday in Denver, WUN’s Frank Prosnitz takes a look back at some of the players with Rhode Island roots who have played in the big game. Just My Opinion: Rhode Island’s MLB All-Stars
WUN’s Alexander Harrison is back with another movie review, this time he tells us what he loved and didn’t love about Black Widow. What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Black Widow”
Parade published a story this weekend on “Where to Eat in Every State! Here are the Best Restaurants Across The U.S.” and named the Spiced Pear at The Chanler at Cliff Walk and Hemenway’s in Providence among Rhode Island’s top spots. Solidifying to watch out what national magazines have to say about a place, seeing that the Spiced Pear closed several years ago now. But, we do recommend checking out Cara at The Chanler.
The Hall Of Fame Open is underway at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame. Here’s is today’s order of play. For tickets and more info, visit www.halloffameopen.com.
Weather Forecast
Flash Flood Watch in effect from July 12, 12:00 PM EDT until July 13, 08:00 AM EDT
Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Patchy fog before 7 am, then patchy fog after 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today - SE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming S in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Patchy fog before 7 am, then Patchy fog after 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NE wind around 6 kt. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 14 hours & 56 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:13 am & 10:23 pm | Low tide at 3:51 am & 3:33 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.9 days, 4% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am (gates open)/11 am (play begins) - Hall of Fame Open - Qualifying & Tournament Early Rounds at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
11 am - The Point Walking Tour
3 pm to 6:30 pm - Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
6:35 pm - Newport Gulls Game vs Vineyard at Cardines Field
7:30 pm - Coastal Queen Sunset Beer Tasting with Whalers Brewhouse departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
5:30 pm - Middletown Conservation Commission
6:30 pm - Newport Planning Board
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
7 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
