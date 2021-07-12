What's Up in Newp today: July 12

Good Morning,

With the MLB All-Star Game set to take place on Tuesday in Denver, WUN’s Frank Prosnitz takes a look back at some of the players with Rhode Island roots who have played in the big game. Just My Opinion: Rhode Island’s MLB All-Stars

WUN’s Alexander Harrison is back with another movie review, this time he tells us what he loved and didn’t love about Black Widow. What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Black Widow”

Parade published a story this weekend on “Where to Eat in Every State! Here are the Best Restaurants Across The U.S.” and named the Spiced Pear at The Chanler at Cliff Walk and Hemenway’s in Providence among Rhode Island’s top spots. Solidifying to watch out what national magazines have to say about a place, seeing that the Spiced Pear closed several years ago now. But, we do recommend checking out Cara at The Chanler.

The Hall Of Fame Open is underway at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame. Here’s is today’s order of play. For tickets and more info, visit www.halloffameopen.com.

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch in effect from July 12, 12:00 PM EDT until July 13, 08:00 AM EDT

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Patchy fog before 7 am, then patchy fog after 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Today - SE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming S in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Patchy fog before 7 am, then Patchy fog after 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind around 6 kt. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 14 hours & 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:13 am & 10:23 pm | Low tide at 3:51 am & 3:33 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.9 days, 4% lighting.

