What's Up in Newp: July 8

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Newport and Washington Counties for the approaching storm expected Friday. Read More

Redwood Library’s Sounds From The Big Chair summer concert series continues this evening with a performance by Charlie Marie. More details

Governor McKee and Lt. Governor Matos will hold the seventh Rhode Island 2030 Community Conversation virtually. This conversation will be focused on issues related to transportation and infrastructure. Location:Facebook.com/GovDanMcKee

3-Day Passes and Saturday single-day tickets are now sold out for Newport Jazz. Friday and Sunday adult, child, and discounted student tickets are still available. Get yours today if you’re planning on going! Details

Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 11 - 24! During the two weeks, enjoy specials and deals for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more at participating restaurants throughout Rhode Island. More info

Rhode Island Monthly recently caught up with Deer Tick about the Newport Folk Festival, their recent album release, and new music. Read Story

Many of Salve Regina’s sports teams are hosting a variety of clinics and camps this summer in July and August for teenagers. Read More

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hurricane Local Statement

Flash Flood Watch in effect from July 9, 12:00 AM EDT until July 9, 04:00 PM EDT

Tropical Storm Warning in effect from July 8, 04:57 AM EDT

Today - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog between 10am and noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 69. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Chance of rain 30 percent.

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 8 am, then Patchy fog between 10 am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 7 to 12 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours of sun.

High tide at 7:31 am & 7:47 pm | Low tide at 1:13 am & 12:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 4% lighting.

Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning issued for Newport County

City of Newport stepping up Harbor patrols to focus on speed and operator violations

Kevin Anderson, Ivo Karlovic accept wild cards to the 2021 Hall of Fame Open main draw

City of Newport teaming up with local healthcare agencies for pop-up vaccine clinic at City Hall

“Big Bugs” are the theme for kids’ craft project series

More than 20 companies will participate in Quonset Business Park’s job fair on July 9

Parking fees increase at Misquamicut State Beach

Garth Brooks Coming to Gillette Stadium October 9th

Providence Fringe Festival returns in-person and online July 18-31

BankRI to host statewide food drive, Middletown branch partners with MLK Center

Letter: Weigh in on how American Rescue Plan Stimulus Dollars are spent in Rhode Island

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Recent Local Obituaries

