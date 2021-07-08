What's Up in Newp: July 8

Good Morning,
The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Newport and Washington Counties for the approaching storm expected Friday. Read More
Redwood Library’s Sounds From The Big Chair summer concert series continues this evening with a performance by Charlie Marie. More details
Governor McKee and Lt. Governor Matos will hold the seventh Rhode Island 2030 Community Conversation virtually. This conversation will be focused on issues related to transportation and infrastructure. Location:Facebook.com/GovDanMcKee
3-Day Passes and Saturday single-day tickets are now sold out for Newport Jazz. Friday and Sunday adult, child, and discounted student tickets are still available. Get yours today if you’re planning on going! Details
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 11 - 24! During the two weeks, enjoy specials and deals for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more at participating restaurants throughout Rhode Island. More info
Rhode Island Monthly recently caught up with Deer Tick about the Newport Folk Festival, their recent album release, and new music. Read Story
Many of Salve Regina’s sports teams are hosting a variety of clinics and camps this summer in July and August for teenagers. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Flash Flood Watch in effect from July 9, 12:00 AM EDT until July 9, 04:00 PM EDT
Today - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog between 10am and noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight - A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 69. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Chance of rain 30 percent.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 8 am, then Patchy fog between 10 am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 7 to 12 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours of sun.
High tide at 7:31 am & 7:47 pm | Low tide at 1:13 am & 12:39 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 4% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
4:30 pm – The Blue & You: Understanding the Blue Economy at Innovate Newport
6 pm – Beach Bash Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm – Sounds From The Big Chair presents Charlie Marie at Redwood Library
6:30 pm – newportFILM presents Misha and The Wolves at The Elms
7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with live music from Mel
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
La Forge – The Honky Tonk Knights at 7:30 pm
Landing – Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
Redwood Library - Sounds From The Big Chair presents Charlie Marie at 6 pm
The Elms - newportFILM presents Misha and The Wolves at 7:30 pm
City & Government
6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
7 pm - Little Compton Town Council
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
City of Newport stepping up Harbor patrols to focus on speed and operator violations
Kevin Anderson, Ivo Karlovic accept wild cards to the 2021 Hall of Fame Open main draw
City of Newport teaming up with local healthcare agencies for pop-up vaccine clinic at City Hall
“Big Bugs” are the theme for kids’ craft project series
More than 20 companies will participate in Quonset Business Park’s job fair on July 9
Parking fees increase at Misquamicut State Beach
Garth Brooks Coming to Gillette Stadium October 9th
Providence Fringe Festival returns in-person and online July 18-31
BankRI to host statewide food drive, Middletown branch partners with MLK Center
Letter: Weigh in on how American Rescue Plan Stimulus Dollars are spent in Rhode Island
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Recent Local Obituaries
James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band will perform during a free concert at King Park on July 9
