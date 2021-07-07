What's Up in Newp: July 7

- Advertisement -

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, July 7.

The National Sailing Hall of Fame announced yesterday eleven sailors comprising its 11th class of inductees. The Class of 2021 will be formally celebrated on Saturday, October 16 with an Induction Ceremony in Newport. Read More

To better prepare Aquidneck Island high school students and incoming college freshmen, CCRI has announced that it is holding a free, two-week math course this August. This program is free to high school juniors, seniors, as well as incoming and current CCRI students who reside on Aquidneck Island. Read More

A public drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available Saturdays from 9 am to 12 pm beginning on Saturday, July 10 at the Wickford Junction Train Station Parking Garage. Read More

Looking to add a new dog or cat to your family? The Potter League For Animals is participating in the national “Empty The Shelters” event from July 7 - 11. During each event, BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less per dog, cat, puppy, and kitten. Read More

Casting Call: A public art performance is coming to the lawn at Doris Duke’s Rough Point this August. The piece is called IN THE WAVES by Melissa McGill. It's a movement-based performance, “which evokes the urgency of rising sea levels and changing climate”. The artist is looking for a total of 100 collaborators, age 15+, no experience necessary, to be part of a community ensemble. Email inthewavesnewport@gmail.com for more info.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid-80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Marine Forecast

Today - SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Waves 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and scattered tstms this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some tstms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this evening.

Tonight - SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Waves around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:50 am & 7:10 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 11:55 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 9% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

