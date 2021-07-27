What's Up in Newp: July 27

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, July 27.

Sending thanks out to everyone who attended and participated in our Rhode Island Folk Showcase at the Newport Playhouse last night!

Lyte has canceled scalper orders and released some Newport Folk tickets. Details here.

If you missed Newport on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday morning, you can watch a story on it here.

newportFILM is in search of a new executive director. Read More

Lila Delman Compass yesterday announced the record sale of Newport’s ‘Honeysuckle Lodge’, 225 Ruggles Avenue, for $9,391,635. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Newport County year-to-date. Read More

Sour Grapes: A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: July 27

MLK Community Center provides free meals to students via Summer Food Program

Honeysuckle Lodge on Ruggle Avenue sells for $9.391 million

Rebecca Bertrand to depart as Executive Director of newportFILM, search is on for her replacement

Lyte cancels scalper orders & releases Newport Folk Festival tickets

Edgartown Race Weekend: Doublehanded sailors Ken Read/Suzy Leech win coveted Venona Trophy

Beach Road Weekend announces 2022 lineup featuring Beck, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, and more

Newport Folk 2021 – “Folk On” Day 3 Recap and Photos

Weather Forecast

Air Quality Alert

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:35 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours & 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:08 am & 11:30 pm | Low tide at 4:27 am & 4:33 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17 days, 90% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Easton’s Beach – Bar Fly at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Brian Cabral at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

