What's Up in Newp: July 27

Sending thanks out to everyone who attended and participated in our Rhode Island Folk Showcase at the Newport Playhouse last night!
Lyte has canceled scalper orders and released some Newport Folk tickets. Details here.
If you missed Newport on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday morning, you can watch a story on it here.
newportFILM is in search of a new executive director. Read More
Lila Delman Compass yesterday announced the record sale of Newport’s ‘Honeysuckle Lodge’, 225 Ruggles Avenue, for $9,391,635. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Newport County year-to-date. Read More
Sour Grapes: A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: July 27
MLK Community Center provides free meals to students via Summer Food Program
Honeysuckle Lodge on Ruggle Avenue sells for $9.391 million
Rebecca Bertrand to depart as Executive Director of newportFILM, search is on for her replacement
Lyte cancels scalper orders & releases Newport Folk Festival tickets
Edgartown Race Weekend: Doublehanded sailors Ken Read/Suzy Leech win coveted Venona Trophy
Beach Road Weekend announces 2022 lineup featuring Beck, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, and more
Newport Folk 2021 – “Folk On” Day 3 Recap and Photos
What’s Up Today: July 26
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:35 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours & 31 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:08 am & 11:30 pm | Low tide at 4:27 am & 4:33 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17 days, 90% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
6 pm – Family Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach featuring Bar Fly
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Easton’s Beach – Bar Fly at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Brian Cabral at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
7 pm - Tiverton School Committee
We’ll See You Out There
