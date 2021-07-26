What's Up in Newp: July 26
Good Morning,
Volume #1 of Newport Folk Folk On’ wrapped up Sunday night with a surprise performance by Chaka Khan. The fun and music continue for Folk On Monday through Wednesday (Newport Jazz arrives Friday through Sunday). Here’s our latest Folk coverage (more interviews and photo galleries to come);
Newport Folk releases Monday – Wednesday schedule for Folk On
Allison Russell performs on CBS This Morning this Saturday, curates headlining set on Sunday at Newport Folk
The Ballroom Thieves visit children at Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s Camp Grosvenor
“Folk On” Preview – Top 10 Newport Folk “not to be missed” acts
NFF First-Timers: Singer-Songwriter Andrea von Kampen bringing Nebraska vibe to “Folk On”
What’s Up Interview: Singer Maggie Rose to play Newport Playhouse outdoor show Friday, July 23
Newport Festivals: Bike Newport ready to assist riders at Fort Adams beginning Friday, July 23
Singer-Songwriter Dan Blakeslee joins “RI Folk Showcase” concert July 26th at the Newport Playhouse
What’s Up Newp’s Folk and Jazz Festival coverage is supported by the Midtown Oyster Bar. Midtown Oyster Bar is Newport's choice when it comes to the freshest seafood and largest raw bar in town. Located directly on Thames Street, there is no better place to watch the hustle and bustle of downtown Newport.
—
newportFILM will present “To Which We Belong” on July 29. Rhode Island Monthly has more on the film and the event here.
—
Speaking of film, it looks as if the JPT Film & Event Center is planning a September return!
—
A neat story from our friends at ecoRI News - North America’s Largest Butterfly Expands Into R.I.
—
Join What’s Up Newp tonight outdoors at the Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant as we present a Rhode Island Folk Showcase. More Details & Tickets
What’s Up Today: July 26
Weather Forecast
Today - Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - W wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SSW in the morning. Patchy fog before 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours & 33 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:18 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:55 am & 3:47 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
3 pm to 6:30 pm - Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
2 pm - Middletown Planning Board
5:30 pm - Tiverton Wastewater District
5:30 pm - Tiverton Housing Authority
6:15 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
6:30 pm - Newport Zoning Board of Review
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
We’ll See You Out There
