What's Up in Newp: July 26

Good Morning,

Volume #1 of Newport Folk Folk On’ wrapped up Sunday night with a surprise performance by Chaka Khan. The fun and music continue for Folk On Monday through Wednesday (Newport Jazz arrives Friday through Sunday). Here’s our latest Folk coverage (more interviews and photo galleries to come);

—

newportFILM will present “To Which We Belong” on July 29. Rhode Island Monthly has more on the film and the event here.

—

Speaking of film, it looks as if the JPT Film & Event Center is planning a September return!

—

A neat story from our friends at ecoRI News - North America’s Largest Butterfly Expands Into R.I.

—

Join What’s Up Newp tonight outdoors at the Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant as we present a Rhode Island Folk Showcase. More Details & Tickets

What’s Up Today: July 26

Weather Forecast

Today - Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - W wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SSW in the morning. Patchy fog before 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours & 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:18 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:55 am & 3:47 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park

10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise

3 pm to 6:30 pm - Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

