What's Up in Newp: July 22

Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, July 22.

Governor Dan McKee yesterday announced that the 32nd Governor’s Bay Day celebration will take place on Sunday, July 25. The day includes family-friendly activities and free parking at all Rhode Island state beaches. New this year, the public is invited to fish in Rhode Island saltwaters without a saltwater fishing license from July 23 - July 25. RIPTA also will waive the roundtrip fare on all service to South County beaches on Route 66 (URI/Galilee). Read More

Newport Folk has released the weekend schedule for Folk On. See it here.

Every year, WhatsUpNewp interviews Newport Folk and Jazz Festival artists who are playing Fort Adams for the first time. Our first chat this year was with Andrea von Kampen, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based singer-songwriter who will be playing the Folk Festival’s “Folk On” event Monday, July 26th. Read More

If you missed our conversation yesterday with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, you can watch it here.

The executive order allowing for public meetings to be held via phone or video conference ends on Friday. After 16 months of meeting virtually, Newport City Council will return to Council Chambers for their council meeting next Wednesday.

What’s Up Today: July 22

Weather Forecast

Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:52 am & 7:22 pm | Low tide at 12:45 am & 12:11 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 94% lighting.

