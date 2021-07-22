What's Up in Newp: July 22

Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, July 22.
Governor Dan McKee yesterday announced that the 32nd Governor’s Bay Day celebration will take place on Sunday, July 25. The day includes family-friendly activities and free parking at all Rhode Island state beaches. New this year, the public is invited to fish in Rhode Island saltwaters without a saltwater fishing license from July 23 - July 25. RIPTA also will waive the roundtrip fare on all service to South County beaches on Route 66 (URI/Galilee). Read More
Newport Folk has released the weekend schedule for Folk On. See it here.
Every year, WhatsUpNewp interviews Newport Folk and Jazz Festival artists who are playing Fort Adams for the first time. Our first chat this year was with Andrea von Kampen, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based singer-songwriter who will be playing the Folk Festival’s “Folk On” event Monday, July 26th. Read More
If you missed our conversation yesterday with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, you can watch it here.
The executive order allowing for public meetings to be held via phone or video conference ends on Friday. After 16 months of meeting virtually, Newport City Council will return to Council Chambers for their council meeting next Wednesday.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Governor’s Bay Day celebration will take place on Sunday
Newport Folk releases weekend schedule for Folk On
What’s Up This Weekend – July 22 – 25: Things to do, live music, and more
Condé Nast Traveler names Nantucket one of the best places to travel in September
Black Violin: “Give Thanks” Tour coming to The Vets December 9th
NFF First-Timers: Singer-Songwriter Andrea von Kampen bringing Nebraska vibe to “Folk On”
City of Newport to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Innovate Newport on July 27
Secretary of State joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday
State officials launch ‘Go Providence Pass’ reward card program
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
What Sold: 22 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 12 - 17)
Newport Festivals: Bike Newport ready to assist riders at Fort Adams beginning Friday, July 23
What’s Up Today: July 22
Weather Forecast
Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today - N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 40 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:52 am & 7:22 pm | Low tide at 12:45 am & 12:11 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 94% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
5 pm – Arts and Sacred Sexuality Event at Zettmar Studio
6 pm – Beach Bash with Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm – Sounds From The Big Chair featuring The High Tidals at Redwood Library
7 pm – IMC Newport Dance Festival
7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise and Music by Sharks Come Cruisin from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
8:25 pm – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – newportFILM Outdoors at St. Michael’s Country Day School Lawn
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
La Forge – Joan Caddell & The Midnight Choir from 7 pm to 9 pm
Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Dudemanbro at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 8 pm
newportFILM Outdoors – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) at 8:25 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
Redwood Library – The High Tidals at 6 pm
City & Government
6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
We’ll See You Out There
|11
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.