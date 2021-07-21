What's Up in Newp: July 21

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, July 21.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who announced her candidacy for governor earlier this year, will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation today at 2 pm. Watch here

We caught up with Bike Newport ahead of Newport Folk and Newport Jazz, where the non-profit organization will help assist hundreds of bicycle riders. Read More

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor today will hold the first in a series of virtual conversations on housing that will lead and inform a much larger in-person summit this fall. More Details/Register

A Portsmouth woman who teaches at Johnson & Wales University (JWU) has been awarded $18,000 as part of the school’s inaugural Provost Innovation and Accelerator programs, which provide seed funding for faculty to support a broad range of scholarship and professional activities. East Bay Times with the story

The Newport Art Museum announced on Tuesday that it received confirmation of its reaccreditation with the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) on July 15, 2021. Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, 1,070 are currently accredited.

Catch Sperry’s Ice Cream Truck at The Reef today between 1 pm - 7 pm. The truck will be showcasing its ice cream-inspired shoes and providing free samples (while supplies last) of the original frozen treats that inspired them. Read More

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

City of Newport to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Innovate Newport on July 27

Secretary of State joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday

State officials launch ‘Go Providence Pass’ reward card program

Farm Aid Music and Food Festival returns to Hartford on September 25

Newport Festivals: Bike Newport ready to assist riders at Fort Adams beginning Friday, July 23

Sour Grapes: A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: July 20

What’s Up in and around Newport County today: July 21

Weather Forecast

Today -A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:30 am | Sunset: 8:12 pm | 14 hours & 42 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:53 am & 6:26 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 87% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

La Forge – Killian Instrumental Voyages from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Landing – Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm

