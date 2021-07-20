What's Up in Newp: July 20

Good Morning,

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Have a look at the 22 real estate transactions that took place in Newport County over the last week. Read More

An opening reception will be held on July 21 or the Hope Tree Art Exhibition. The exhibition features more than 20 artworks by over 50 artists of all ages – individuals, families, community groups, campers, and more – who were inspired to share positive messages through beautiful public art. The exhibition will be on view at Miantonomi Park from July 21 – October 9, 2021. Read More

Area organizations received more than $73,000 in grants as part of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) latest round of grants to arts and culture organizations, arts education programs, teaching artists in healthcare and education, individual artists, culture workers, and other related community projects. Some 156 grants were awarded statewide, totaling $878,942. Read More

Governor Dan McKee recently visited NUWC Division Newport and spoke about education, equity, and the economy. Read More (NUWC)

ABC 6 reports thousands have signed a petition calling for suicide prevention barriers on Rhode Island bridges. Read More

Celebrity Access with a Love Letter to this weekend’s Newport Folk. Read More

“A Day at Falcon Ridge” planned for July 31st in Goshen, CT

‘Tree House’ at 708 Bellevue Avenue sells for $4.7 million

State Arts Council awards $73,000 to 11 area organizations in latest round of grants

MLK Center among first round of nonprofit recipients to receive a RI Gives Vax Challenge grant

What Sold: 22 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 12 – 17)

Reggae In The Park: Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and more to perform at Bold Point Park

Opening reception to be held for Hope Tree Art Exhibition at Miantonomi Park

What’s Up This Week – July 19 – 25: Things to do, live music, and more

Spring Project Board expects architectural investigators to present findings end of July

“Folk On” Preview – Top 10 Newport Folk “not to be missed” acts

The Hot Sardines coming to Indian Ranch Thursday, July 22

Singer-Songwriter Dan Blakeslee joins “RI Folk Showcase” concert July 26th at the Newport Playhouse

Weather Forecast

Today -Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:29 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours & 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:47 am & 5:25 pm | Low tide at 10:13 am & 11:50 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10 days, 78% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Easton’s Beach – Sh-Bop at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Brian Cabral at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

