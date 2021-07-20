What's Up in Newp: July 20

Good Morning,
Today is Tuesday, July 20.
Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Have a look at the 22 real estate transactions that took place in Newport County over the last week. Read More
An opening reception will be held on July 21 or the Hope Tree Art Exhibition. The exhibition features more than 20 artworks by over 50 artists of all ages – individuals, families, community groups, campers, and more – who were inspired to share positive messages through beautiful public art. The exhibition will be on view at Miantonomi Park from July 21 – October 9, 2021. Read More
Area organizations received more than $73,000 in grants as part of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) latest round of grants to arts and culture organizations, arts education programs, teaching artists in healthcare and education, individual artists, culture workers, and other related community projects. Some 156 grants were awarded statewide, totaling $878,942. Read More
Governor Dan McKee recently visited NUWC Division Newport and spoke about education, equity, and the economy. Read More (NUWC)
ABC 6 reports thousands have signed a petition calling for suicide prevention barriers on Rhode Island bridges. Read More
Celebrity Access with a Love Letter to this weekend’s Newport Folk. Read More
What’s Up in and around Newport County today: July 20
Weather Forecast
Today -Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight - Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:29 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours & 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:47 am & 5:25 pm | Low tide at 10:13 am & 11:50 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10 days, 78% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
6 pm – Family Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach featuring Sh-Bop
7 pm – IMC Newport Dance Festival
7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring the Island Time Steel Band from Jamestown
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Easton’s Beach – Sh-Bop at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Brian Cabral at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
4 pm – Little Compton Town Council
6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
6:30 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
We’ll See You Out There
