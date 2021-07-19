What's Up in Newp: July 19

Good Morning,

By the end of July, “archeological investigators” from Salve Regina University are expected to present findings from their exploration of the site of the spring that sparked Newport’s development and is now being turned into a local park. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the full story here.

It’s almost impossible to experience every performance at “Folk On,” this year’s model of the Newport Folk Festival. Even with the Festival running only two stages (along with pop-up sets), you can’t quite get to see every act. So, WUN’s Ken Abrams presents a few personal favorites, that he recommends should not be missed!

Singer-songwriter, bandleader and celebrated artist Dan Blakeslee has been added to the “Rhode Island Folk Showcase,” a new “unofficial” after-party coming to the Newport Playhouse on Monday, July 26. Read More

Kevin Anderson won his seventh career ATP Tour singles title and first on the grass with his straight-set victory over first-time tour-level finalist Jenson Brooksby at the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Hall Of Fame Open on Sunday. Read More

What’s Up in and around Newport County today: July 19

Weather Forecast

Today -A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - SW wind around 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours & 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:40 am & 4:19 pm | Low tide at 9:10 am & 10:49 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.1 days, 67% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Spring Project Board expects architectural investigators to present findings end of July

“Folk On” Preview – Top 10 Newport Folk “not to be missed” acts

The Hot Sardines coming to Indian Ranch Thursday, July 22

Singer-Songwriter Dan Blakeslee joins “RI Folk Showcase” concert July 26th at the Newport Playhouse

Concert Recap and Photos – Bacon Brothers Rock the Odeum (July 16, 2021)

Daughtry coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, November 14th

We’ll See You Out There