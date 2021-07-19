What's Up in Newp: July 19
Spring Project Board expects architectural investigators to present findings end of July
Good Morning,
By the end of July, “archeological investigators” from Salve Regina University are expected to present findings from their exploration of the site of the spring that sparked Newport’s development and is now being turned into a local park. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the full story here.
It’s almost impossible to experience every performance at “Folk On,” this year’s model of the Newport Folk Festival. Even with the Festival running only two stages (along with pop-up sets), you can’t quite get to see every act. So, WUN’s Ken Abrams presents a few personal favorites, that he recommends should not be missed!
Singer-songwriter, bandleader and celebrated artist Dan Blakeslee has been added to the “Rhode Island Folk Showcase,” a new “unofficial” after-party coming to the Newport Playhouse on Monday, July 26. Read More
Kevin Anderson won his seventh career ATP Tour singles title and first on the grass with his straight-set victory over first-time tour-level finalist Jenson Brooksby at the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Hall Of Fame Open on Sunday. Read More
What’s Up in and around Newport County today: July 19
Weather Forecast
Today -A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SW wind around 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours & 45 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:40 am & 4:19 pm | Low tide at 9:10 am & 10:49 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.1 days, 67% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
3 pm to 6:30 pm - Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
5 pm - Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
6:30 pm - Little Compton Charter Review Commission
7 pm - Tiverton Library Trustees
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Spring Project Board expects architectural investigators to present findings end of July
“Folk On” Preview – Top 10 Newport Folk “not to be missed” acts
The Hot Sardines coming to Indian Ranch Thursday, July 22
Singer-Songwriter Dan Blakeslee joins “RI Folk Showcase” concert July 26th at the Newport Playhouse
Concert Recap and Photos – Bacon Brothers Rock the Odeum (July 16, 2021)
Daughtry coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, November 14th
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
"Folk On" Preview - Top 10 Newport Folk "not to be missed" acts
Bigelow Carriage House on Second Street in Newport sells for $2.4 million
Singer-Songwriter Dan Blakeslee joins "RI Folk Showcase" concert July 26th at the Newport Playhouse
We’ll See You Out There
|3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.