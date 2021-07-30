Good Morning,

Newport Jazz gets underway today at Fort Adams State Park. Gates open at 10 am and the music begins at 11:20 am. Among the musicians scheduled to perform today are Yola, Kamasi Washington, Khruangbin, Robert Glasper, and Christian McBride. The three-day event is sold-out.

Newport Jazz founder George Wein announced on Wednesday that he won’t be in attendance for the festival, “Unfortunately, I will be unable to attend the 2021 Newport Jazz Festival. At my age of 95, making the trip will be too difficult for me. I am heartbroken to miss seeing all my friends.” Read More

We’re sending our best out to George. As always, thanks for the music.

What’s Up Newp’s Frank Prosnitz visited George Wein’s home in 2017 and spoke to him at length about the festival and his life. In honor of George, here’s the interview series again if you missed it.

A Conversation with George Wein

Grammy-winner Dom Flemons will perform this evening at Norman Bird Sanctuary as part of their Summer 2021 Out Concert Series. Read More

Newport Music Festival announced yesterday that it is expanding its programming by launching a September through May Chamber Series at the organization’s new home base, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, and free Community Concerts to be held in green spaces around Aquidneck Island. Read More

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at 129 job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

Yahoo is weighing in on how you can spend a perfect 48 hours in Newport. Read story

Programming Note - Running a bit behind schedule this week. Look for the open house schedule for this weekend on whatsupnewp.com by 9 am.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - W wind around 9 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 8:03 pm | 14 hours & 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:05 am & 1:36 pm | Low tide at 6:13 am & 7:09 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.7 days, 65% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Zane Christopher at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Rick Experess at 9 pm

Norman Bird Sanctuary – Dom Flemons at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

11 am – Tiverton Planning Board

We’ll See You Out There.