What's Up in Newp: August 9

Good Morning,

Today is Rhode Island’s 73rd annual Victory Day, continuing the state’s custom of being the only place in America that honors the end of World War II with a legal holiday. WPRI’s Ted Nesi with his annual look at why Rhode Island is the only state that celebrates Victory Day

Recently, Gov. McKee signed into law a bill that requires Rhode Island’s public schools to teach Black Heritage and history curriculum that was developed over seven years by the Black Heritage Society, Rhode Island College, and the Rhode Island Historical Society. Keith Stokes, vice president of the Black Heritage Society, and a key figure in developing the curriculum, will join WhatsUpNewp for a 12:30 p.m. videocast tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the curriculum and its importance for all Rhode Island students. Read More/Watch

On Wednesday, the Exeter Town Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal for a zoning change that will allow for the development of a high-tech farm, with huge parking areas for trucks, a building the size of the Warwick Mall, and a 13 acre solar farm on the former Schartner Farms. Read Story

The Preservation Society of Newport County’s Newport Mansion Exclusive Experiences Summer Auction begins today. Read More

FLICKERS 25th Annual Virtual/Hybrid Rhode Island International Film Festival gets underway beginning today. Details

According to RIDOH’s website, the following beaches remain closed for swimming across Rhode Island - Fort Adams State Park Beach, Kings Park Beach, Gooseberry Beach, Hazard’s Beach, Spouting Rock Beach, and YMCA Camp Fuller.

What’s Up Today - Monday, August 9

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - ENE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:48 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours & 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:04 am & 9:18 pm | Low tide at 2:47 am & 2:33 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf - Barkode Jazz Duo from 11 am to 1 pm, Leslie Grimes & Matt Bruneau (3 pm - 5 pm)

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) - The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Mike W. at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

