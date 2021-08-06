What's Up in Newp: August 6

Good Morning,

Today is Friday, August 6 - International Beer Day, National Root Beer Float Day, and Cycle To Work Day.

Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., and Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy will provide an update on Tuesday on COVID-19, the Delta variant in Rhode Island, and the State’s continued response, recovery and vaccination efforts. Read More

On the market for a new home? Check out these 28 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend.

Middletown-based Rite-Solutions was recently awarded a potential $7 million, five-year task order to maintain the Navy’s manpower system.

The Charlestown Seafood Festival returns to Ninigret Park today through Sunday. Read More

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor will host a virtual conversation on the topic of Rent and Eviction Relief on August 19. Find out more/register here.

Friday, August 6

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Rip Current Statement in effect from August 6, 08:00 AM EDT until August 6, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:45 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:01 am & 7:20 pm | Low tide at 12:50 am & 12:19 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 7% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos frm 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

King Park – Diane Blue, Ilana Katz Katz Summer Folk from 5 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Zane Christopher at 1 pm, Jake Kulak at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – DownCity Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

6 pm – Middletown Town Council

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

28 open houses happening this weekend (Aug 7 – 8)

Rite-Solutions awarded potential $7 million, five-year task order to maintain Navy’s manpower system

DEM: $3 million in matching grants available to help communities, local groups protect open space

Governor McKee, RI Department of Health to host COVID-19 Update on Tuesday

Washington County Fair returns August 11-15

Restoration of Butts Hill Fort begins

Guest View – Sean O’Connor: Newport looking for a brighter energy future

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s Artist Award applications are due September 30

Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival returning Aug. 6 – 14

Tickets for “HAMILTON” at PPAC on sale Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10AM

What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 6 – 8 )

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere In The News

New developments in the Doris Duke crash may lead to new investigation (WJAR)

The Doris Duke Cold Case Reopens: The Only Known Eyewitness Speaks for the First Time (Vanity Fair)

URI-developed mobile app, Rhody Connect, wins national award (URI Today)

Film festival set for this weekend in Barrington (East Bay)

Warren's Chomp Kitchen and Drinks Will Have a New Waterfront Home Next Year (RI Monthly)

