What's Up in Newp: August 5

Good Morning,

Next Thursday, Newport Public Schools, joined by city and state officials, students, teachers, and families will celebrate the expansion of Pell Elementary School at a construction groundbreaking ceremony. Read More

Our Jaws Party with Narragansett Beer and JPT Film & Events Center at the JPT on August 17 is just about completely sold-out. Because of the overwhelming response, we’ve added a second screening of the film on September 1. Join us on August 17 or September 1 for a Jaws Party with live music from The Teledynes. Limited seating. We encourage you to buy tickets ahead of time.

ICYMI - On August 18, we’re hosting a special screening of Top Gun at The JPT. Tickets and more info here.

Clean Ocean Access yesterday announced that its annual Paddle for Access is returning to Newport Harbor on Saturday, August 21. Read More

Billy Joel rocked a sold-out Fenway Park last night. What’s Up Newp photographer Gary Alpert was there to capture the night. Photos & Recap

Thursday, August 5

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

Flood Warning in effect from August 5, 05:27 AM EDT until August 5, 02:45 PM EDT

Today - NE wind 8 to 13 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of showers after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind around 6 kt becoming WSW after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:44 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours & 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:17 am & 11:32 pm | Low tide at 12:09 am & 11:32 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.1 days, 13% lighting.

Photo Gallery & Recap: Billy Joel at Fenway Park (August 4)

Tickets still available for Hall and Oates at Xfinity Center Thursday, Aug. 5

Clean Ocean Access’ Paddle for Access returns to Newport Harbor on August 21

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for Pell Elementary School expansion on August 12

Vax Challenge: Newport Community School and Conexion Latina among nonprofit recipients of $150,000 in grants

Governor McKee signs five bills into law that support women’s health and equity

JPT Film & Event Center will reopen on August 17; partners with What’s Up Newp to present Jaws and Top Gun

Charlestown Seafood Festival returning this weekend (Aug. 6-8)

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Renewed eviction moratorium offers protections for renters in most R.I. and Mass. cities (The Public’s Radio)

State Arts Council opens arts grant applications with an Oct. 1 deadline (RI.Gov)

Historic Little Compton farm to be purchased by conservancy (East Bay Times)

