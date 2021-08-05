What's Up in Newp: August 5

Good Morning,
Next Thursday, Newport Public Schools, joined by city and state officials, students, teachers, and families will celebrate the expansion of Pell Elementary School at a construction groundbreaking ceremony. Read More
Our Jaws Party with Narragansett Beer and JPT Film & Events Center at the JPT on August 17 is just about completely sold-out. Because of the overwhelming response, we’ve added a second screening of the film on September 1. Join us on August 17 or September 1 for a Jaws Party with live music from The Teledynes. Limited seating. We encourage you to buy tickets ahead of time.
ICYMI - On August 18, we’re hosting a special screening of Top Gun at The JPT. Tickets and more info here.
Clean Ocean Access yesterday announced that its annual Paddle for Access is returning to Newport Harbor on Saturday, August 21. Read More
Billy Joel rocked a sold-out Fenway Park last night. What’s Up Newp photographer Gary Alpert was there to capture the night. Photos & Recap
Thursday, August 5
Weather Forecast
High Surf Advisory in effect from August 5, 06:00 AM EDT until August 5, 08:00 PM EDT
Flood Warning in effect from August 5, 05:27 AM EDT until August 5, 02:45 PM EDT
Today - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of showers after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. High near 73. Northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Flood Warning in effect from August 5, 05:27 AM EDT until August 5, 02:45 PM EDT
Today - NE wind 8 to 13 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of showers after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind around 6 kt becoming WSW after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:44 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours & 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:17 am & 11:32 pm | Low tide at 12:09 am & 11:32 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.1 days, 13% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5:30 pm – Beach Bash Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary featuring Greg Ferreira
6 pm – Children’s Night at Easton’s Beach
7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with the Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio
8:10 pm – Lily Topples The World – newportFILM Outdoors at Eisenhower House
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf – Barkode Jazz Duo from 11 am to 1 pm
Coastal Queen – Sunset Cruise with the Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 8:30 pm
Easton’s Beach – Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
Eisenhower House – Lily Topples The World – newportFILM Outdoors at 8:10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Wright Brothers at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
7 pm – Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Photo Gallery & Recap: Billy Joel at Fenway Park (August 4)
Tickets still available for Hall and Oates at Xfinity Center Thursday, Aug. 5
Clean Ocean Access’ Paddle for Access returns to Newport Harbor on August 21
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for Pell Elementary School expansion on August 12
Vax Challenge: Newport Community School and Conexion Latina among nonprofit recipients of $150,000 in grants
Governor McKee signs five bills into law that support women’s health and equity
JPT Film & Event Center will reopen on August 17; partners with What’s Up Newp to present Jaws and Top Gun
Charlestown Seafood Festival returning this weekend (Aug. 6-8)
'Villalon' estate on Miantonomi Avenue in Middletown sells for $2.465 million
Charlestown Seafood Festival returning this weekend (Aug. 6-8)
What Sold: 31 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 25 – 31)
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere In The News
Renewed eviction moratorium offers protections for renters in most R.I. and Mass. cities (The Public’s Radio)
State Arts Council opens arts grant applications with an Oct. 1 deadline (RI.Gov)
Historic Little Compton farm to be purchased by conservancy (East Bay Times)
