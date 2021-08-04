What's Up in Newp: August 4

Good Morning,

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority yesterday released the results of a speed study on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges, and on Route 138 between the 2 bridges through Jamestown. Overall, approximately 39% of vehicles were traveling between 1-10 mph over the speed limit, 24% were traveling 11-15 mph over the limit, and 29% were traveling in excess of 15 mph over the limit. Read The Story

Legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush will perform in Newport on Thursday, November 4. More Details

The Charlestown Seafood Festival returns this weekend. Read More

The Newport Gulls season came to a close last night with a 6 - 1 loss versus the Danbury Westerners in a Wildcard matchup.

Naval Station Newport announced yesterday that Naval Station Newport military members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in indoor settings onboard the installation in accordance with new guidance on the use of masks for areas with high or substantial community transmission of coronavirus. All service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks and physically distance from others consistent with applicable CDC and DoD Force Health Protection guidance.

ICYMI: The JPT Film & Event Center is reopening to the public on August 17. What’s Up Newp and The JPT will present Jaws on August 17 and Top Gun on August 18. More Details

Wednesday, August 4

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch in effect from August 4, 08:00 PM EDT until August 5, 11:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight - Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 9 pm. Low around 65. East wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - E wind 9 to 12 kt becoming ESE after midnight. Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:43 am | Sunset: 7:59 pm | 14 hours & 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:26 am & 5:56 pm | Low tide at 10:42 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.2 days, 20% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere In The News

