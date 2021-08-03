What's Up in Newp: August 3
Ryan Belmore's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Good Morning,
Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Have a look at the 31 latest real estate transactions in Newport County. Read More
CCRI will be hosting a drive-through vaccination clinic at its Newport Campus on Saturday, August 7. Read More
Newport Gallery Night returns on August 12. Read More
As students return to school, mental health will most likely be the predominant theme in many classrooms, and parents can play a central role by participating in a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) for Adults Assisting Youth class and luncheon, sponsored by the Elks Club Newport in August and September. Read More
We’ll have some exciting news to share a little later this morning. Keep an eye on whatsupnewp.com.
Tuesday, August 3
Weather Forecast
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 7:59 pm | 14 hours & 16 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:27 am & 5:02 pm | Low tide at 9:47 am & 11:26 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.3 days, 28% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
7 pm - Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring the Pros from Dover, departing Jamestown
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Easton’s Beach – Cee Cee & The Riders at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
11:30 am - Newport Canvassing Authority
5:30 pm - Middletown School Building Committee
6:30 pm - Tiverton Planning Board
7 pm - Jamestown Fire Department
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: August 3
CCRI to host a drive-through vaccine clinic at Newport Campus this Saturday
What Sold: 31 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 25 – 31)
Dashboard Confessional bringing “Unplugged 2021 Tour” to Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Nov. 13th
School Approaching and Mental Health First Aid Classes to be held at Elks Newport
Newport Gallery Night returns on August 12
Newport Jazz 2021 – Day 3 Recap and Photos (August 1)
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Handel and Haydn Society to perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Ode to Joy,” in free concert at the DCR Hatch Shell
What Sold: 31 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 25 – 31)
What'sUpNewp Interview: Christian McBride, Artistic Director of Newport Jazz
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere In The News
Rhode Island now has ‘high’ coronavirus transmission rate (AP)
Middletown 5th graders escape ‘stampede’ at basketball tournament (WPRI)
Video shows 'stampede' as Newport-area basketball team played in Pennsylvania tournament (WJAR)
DEM Issues Draft TMDL and Opens Public Comment Period (DEM)
We’ll See You Out There
