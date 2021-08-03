What's Up in Newp: August 3

Good Morning,

CCRI will be hosting a drive-through vaccination clinic at its Newport Campus on Saturday, August 7. Read More

Newport Gallery Night returns on August 12. Read More

As students return to school, mental health will most likely be the predominant theme in many classrooms, and parents can play a central role by participating in a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) for Adults Assisting Youth class and luncheon, sponsored by the Elks Club Newport in August and September. Read More

Tuesday, August 3

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 7:59 pm | 14 hours & 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:27 am & 5:02 pm | Low tide at 9:47 am & 11:26 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.3 days, 28% lighting.

