What's Up in Newp: August 2

Good Morning,

Newport Jazz wrapped up a sold-out weekend on Sunday. Check out Sunday’s photo gallery and recap here.

What’s Up Newp caught up with Christian McBride, Artistic Director of Newport Jazz, on Saturday. Read about what he had to say about youth, the future, and George Wein.

Rhode Island writers who dream of having the resources to push their work to the next level have until Aug. 9 to apply for $25,000 fellowships from the Rhode Island Foundation. The grants are considered to be among the largest no-strings-attached awards available to authors in the United States. Read More

The sun is setting on long summer days. The sun will set at 8 pm tonight, 7:59 pm tomorrow evening.

Without further ado, here’s what’s up out there today;

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Newport Jazz 2021 – Day 3 Recap and Photos (August 1)

Passim Announces Eastern Front Songwriter Grant

History in the Making: Newport Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement

Handel and Haydn Society to perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Ode to Joy,” in free concert at the DCR Hatch Shell

Newport Jazz 2021 – Day 2 Recap and Photos (July 31)

What’sUpNewp Interview: Christian McBride, Artistic Director of Newport Jazz

Deer Tick releases new album “Live at Fort Adams”

Rhode Island Foundation offering $25,000 grants to local writers

Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Jamestown on August 7

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:41 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours & 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:29 am & 4:04 pm | Low tide at 88: am & 10:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.4 days, 37% lighting.

Things To Do

10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise

3 pm to 6:30 pm - Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There