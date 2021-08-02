What's Up in Newp: August 2

Good Morning,
Newport Jazz wrapped up a sold-out weekend on Sunday. Check out Sunday’s photo gallery and recap here.
What’s Up Newp caught up with Christian McBride, Artistic Director of Newport Jazz, on Saturday. Read about what he had to say about youth, the future, and George Wein.
Rhode Island writers who dream of having the resources to push their work to the next level have until Aug. 9 to apply for $25,000 fellowships from the Rhode Island Foundation. The grants are considered to be among the largest no-strings-attached awards available to authors in the United States. Read More
The sun is setting on long summer days. The sun will set at 8 pm tonight, 7:59 pm tomorrow evening.
Without further ado, here’s what’s up out there today;
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:41 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours & 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:29 am & 4:04 pm | Low tide at 88: am & 10:39 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.4 days, 37% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
3 pm to 6:30 pm - Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf - Louis Vaughn from 2 pm to 4 pm
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
5:30 pm - Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm - Newport Planning Board
7 pm - Tiverton Harbor Commission
We’ll See You Out There
