What's Up in Newp: August 11

A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County today through Sunday, after the pandemic forced its cancellation last summer. The Washington County Fair is back, with a full lineup of events, including some of the best artists in country music, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the region. Read More

On This Day In History: James Plimpton, inventor of the modern quad roller skate, and the New York Roller Skating Association (NYRSA) leased The Atlantic House Hotel in Newport and converted the dining room into a skating area on August 11th, 1866. This was the first roller skating rink open to the public in the United States! Read More

RIDOH last night recommended re-opening Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. Fort Adams State Park Beach, Kings Park Beach, Hazard’s Beach, and Spouting Rock Beach remain closed for swimming, according to RIDOH.

On August 21, 2021, from 11 am to 4 pm, the neighborhoods of Newport will become a feast for the senses as bicyclists visit ten beautiful locations scattered throughout the city while supporting efforts to improve bicycling in Newport and beyond. The Bike Newport event is aptly titled the “10-Spot Ride”. More Details

Heat Advisory in effect from August 11, 11:00 AM EDT until August 11, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Small Craft Advisory in effect from August 11, 11:00 AM EDT until August 11, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - SSW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind around 11 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sunrise: 5:50 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 13 hours & 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:32 am & 10:47 pm | Low tide at 3:52 am & 4:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.4 days, 6% lighting.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

