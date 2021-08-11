What's Up in Newp: August 11
WUN's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Good Morning,
A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County today through Sunday, after the pandemic forced its cancellation last summer. The Washington County Fair is back, with a full lineup of events, including some of the best artists in country music, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the region. Read More
On This Day In History: James Plimpton, inventor of the modern quad roller skate, and the New York Roller Skating Association (NYRSA) leased The Atlantic House Hotel in Newport and converted the dining room into a skating area on August 11th, 1866. This was the first roller skating rink open to the public in the United States! Read More
RIDOH last night recommended re-opening Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. Fort Adams State Park Beach, Kings Park Beach, Hazard’s Beach, and Spouting Rock Beach remain closed for swimming, according to RIDOH.
On August 21, 2021, from 11 am to 4 pm, the neighborhoods of Newport will become a feast for the senses as bicyclists visit ten beautiful locations scattered throughout the city while supporting efforts to improve bicycling in Newport and beyond. The Bike Newport event is aptly titled the “10-Spot Ride”. More Details
What’s Up Today - Wednesday, August 11
Weather Forecast
Heat Advisory in effect from August 11, 11:00 AM EDT until August 11, 08:00 PM EDT
Today - Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from August 11, 11:00 AM EDT until August 11, 08:00 PM EDT
Today - SSW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind around 11 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:50 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 13 hours & 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:32 am & 10:47 pm | Low tide at 3:52 am & 4:01 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.4 days, 6% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
6 pm – Mid-Summer Fire Dinner (SOLD OUT) at Newport Vineyards
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blithewold Mansion – Riki Rocksteady and the Void Union from 6 pm to 8 pm
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
City & Government
4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
5:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
6:30 pm – Newport City Council
6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Today In Newport History: August 11, 1866 – First Roller Skating Rink Opens to The Public in US
RIDOH recommends re-opening Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming, four Newport beaches remain closed (Updated)
Bike Newport’s 10-Spot Ride returns on August 21
VIDEO: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 Briefing
Tickets on sale for New Zealand vs. Korea, Republic Davis Cup at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Family Service of Rhode Island hosting its annual school supply drive
Yola announces world tour including February stop in Boston
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Survey: Martha's Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England
What Sold: 35 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 2 – 7)
Exeter Town Council considers turning Schartner farm into massive high-tech agricultural project
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
News From Elsewhere
Secretary Gorbea Announces Updated COVID-19 Protocols (RI.Gov)
Attend the Salve Summer Sizzler, picnic on Ochre Court lawn (Salve Today)
URI to host open house at East Farm, Aug. 21 (URI Today)
We’ll See You Out There
