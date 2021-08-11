What's Up in Newp: August 11

WUN's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.

Good Morning,

A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County today through Sunday, after the pandemic forced its cancellation last summer. The Washington County Fair is back, with a full lineup of events, including some of the best artists in country music, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the region. Read More

On This Day In History: James Plimpton, inventor of the modern quad roller skate, and the New York Roller Skating Association (NYRSA) leased The Atlantic House Hotel in Newport and converted the dining room into a skating area on August 11th, 1866. This was the first roller skating rink open to the public in the United States! Read More

RIDOH last night recommended re-opening Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. Fort Adams State Park Beach, Kings Park Beach, Hazard’s Beach, and Spouting Rock Beach remain closed for swimming, according to RIDOH.

On August 21, 2021, from 11 am to 4 pm, the neighborhoods of Newport will become a feast for the senses as bicyclists visit ten beautiful locations scattered throughout the city while supporting efforts to improve bicycling in Newport and beyond. The Bike Newport event is aptly titled the “10-Spot Ride”. More Details

What’s Up Today - Wednesday, August 11

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:50 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 13 hours & 59 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 10:32 am & 10:47 pm | Low tide at 3:52 am & 4:01 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.4 days, 6% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

News From Elsewhere

Secretary Gorbea Announces Updated COVID-19 Protocols (RI.Gov)

Attend the Salve Summer Sizzler, picnic on Ochre Court lawn (Salve Today)

URI to host open house at East Farm, Aug. 21 (URI Today)

We’ll See You Out There

Photo credit: @natenphoto

