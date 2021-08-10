What's Up in Newp: August 10

Good Morning,

Today at 2 pm, Governor McKee, Lieutenant Governor Matos, and officials from the Rhode Island Department of Health will provide an update on COVID-19, the Delta variant in Rhode Island, and the State’s continued response, recovery and vaccination efforts. If it’s possible, What’s Up Newp will carry it live as it happens on our website and Facebook Page.

Due to the worsening situation with the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID 19, the Secret Garden Committee of the Benefactors of the Arts announced yesterday that it has decided to cancel the upcoming 2021 September Secret Garden Tour.

If you missed our chat yesterday with Keith Stokes about the new Black Heritage and history curriculum, you can watch it here.

Gerry Goldstein is back with another column - When lefties join hands for the right stuff

Once a year, the gates to the Colonial Jewish Burying Ground, located at the intersection of Kay Street, Touro Street, and Bellevue Avenue, are opened to the public. All are welcome to visit this historic site on Sunday, August 15 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. Read More

According to RIDOH’s website, the following Newport beaches remain closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels - Fort Adams State Park Beach, Kings Park Beach, Gooseberry Beach, Hazard’s Beach, and Spouting Rock Beach.

What’s Up Today - Tuesday, August 10

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory in effect from August 11, 11:00 AM EDT until August 11, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Isolated showers before 2am, then isolated showers after 5am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 10am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 6 to 9 kt. Isolated showers before 2am, then isolated showers after 5am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:49 am | Sunset: 7:51 pm | 14 hours & 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:47 am & 10:01 pm | Low tide at 3:20 am & 3:18 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.4 days, 2% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Easton’s Beach – Down City Band at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Due to Victory Day, reporting is delayed. The next update is expected today.

