Today is Thursday, March 2.

♀️ March is Women’s History Month, and throughout the month, we’ll be celebrating some extraordinary women. These individuals have made their mark from the sports field to politics and government, from the courtroom to the board room.

Meet Glenna Collett-Vare, considered among America’s greatest female golfers. Born in New Haven, CT, and raised in Providence, Collett-Vare was “a pioneer in American women’s golf before the professional era and a charter member of the Women’s Golf Hall of Fame,” according to her obituary in the New York Times on Feb. 3, 1989.

Also, on the Women’s History Month front, check out these milestones in women’s history from the year you were born.

🇮🇪 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and the Newport City Council is inviting the public to join them at a reception on Thursday, March 9th, at The Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Kinsale, Ireland.

☘️ The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is next weekend! Here’s What’sUpNewp’s running list of what’s happening before, during, and after the parade.

🎶 The orchestra from the ballroom scene in HBO’s The Gilded Age is coming to The Great Hall of The Breakers, according to The Preservation Society of Newport County.

These will be the same musicians who played while guests danced at Gladys Russell’s debut ball in the show’s Season 1 finale – a scene filmed in The Breakers Music Room. On Thursday evening, March 2, this 25-piece orchestra will return to The Breakers for a program conducted and introduced by Dr. Mark A. Stickney, founder of the nonprofit Historic Music of Newport, and Dr. Christopher Brellochs, an internationally recognized lecturer, performer, music historian and educator who portrayed the real-life composer and conductor John Knowles Paine in “The Gilded Age.”

In-person attendance is sold out, but virtual attendance via Zoom is available here.

Photo Credit: Preservation Society of Newport County on Facebook

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 7 am, then a chance of rain between 7 am and noon. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation is expected.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast

List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from March 3, 10:00 PM EST until March 4, 07:00 PM EST

Today: ESE wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming WNW in the afternoon. A chance of rain, mainly before 11 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 5:36 pm | 11 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:25 am & 4:40 pm | Low tide at 10:51 am & 10:03 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.9 days, 75% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Women Talking at 3:30 pm, TAR with a live performance by Newport String Project at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

We published 31 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest since our last newsletter.

🆕 The Latest

America’s “First Lady of Golf,” Glenna Collett Vare, was born in New Haven, Connecticut and raise in Providence, Rhode Island

Special Event Licenses for The Ocean Race and a Relief Fundraiser for Turkey; Mobile Food Truck Licenses; Ordinances; and more.

What’sUpNewp’s running list of what’s happening before, during, and after the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points and Rhode Island held off Loyola Chicago 79-77 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum is two days shy of his 25th birthday and has already accomplished more than many of his peers will in their entire careers.

Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points and Colby Jones added 29 to help No. 19 Xavier beat No. 20 Providence 94-89 on Wednesday night and clinch the second seed in the Big East Tournament.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country’s women banded together to end a civil war.

DEM administers the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) with annual funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Catch Up On All The Latest Headlines

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

November 16, 1942 – February 28, 2023

