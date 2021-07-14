What's happening, new, and to do out there today: July 14
Good Morning,
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WUN for a videocast on Wednesday, July 14, at 12:30 p.m. to talk about school and green infrastructure initiatives, the passage of important legislation that expands financial literacy in schools, and for adults. Read More & Watch Conversation
Smokey the Bear is taking some time out from his hard work on the West Coast for a brief visit to Rhode Island on Thursday, where he’ll spread the word about fire safety as he has for nearly a half-century at the annual Karl E. Kenyon Smokey the Bear Parade in Westerly. Read Story
Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the latest Newport County real estate transactions.
Rhode Island is the first state in the United States where all institutions of higher education, including public and private organizations, will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students returning to campus this fall. Read More
The Kingston Chamber Music Festival is returning for its 33rd season with five concerts over nine days. The festival opens on July 24. Read More (URI Today)
The Herreshoff Museum kicks off a Jazz Series this evening with Project Flynn. The series will continue on the second and third Wednesdays in July and August. More details
Speaking of Jazz, every Sunday evening (beginning this Sunday) the Chase Ceglie Quartet will transform the Firehouse Theater into a jazz club. Newport’s own Chase Ceglie is a saxophonist, composer, and a graduate of the Berklee College of Music. Last stop! Jazz at 5:30, doors at 5. “You can bring your own bottle, bring your own food and you can even bring your own instrument to join in on the second set. The cover fee is $10 at the door. Make the Chase Ceglie Quartet your LAST STOP on Sunday nights for a taste of great music."
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Weather Forecast
Dense Fog Advisory in effect from July 14, 12:32 AM EDT until July 14, 10:00 AM EDT
Today - Areas of drizzle before 9 am, then isolated showers between 9 am and 10 am. Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - Scattered showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Areas of drizzle before 8 am, then isolated showers between 8 am and 9 am. Areas of dense fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 14 hours & 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:45 am & 11:57 pm | Low tide at 4:54 am & 5 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.8 days, 16% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am (gates open)/11 am (play begins) - Hall of Fame Open - Qualifying & Tournament Early Rounds at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
1-:45 am - Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
2 pm to 6 pm - Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Boulevard
6 pm - Music at Sunset: Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan at Blithewold Mansion
6:35 pm - Newport Gulls vs. Mystic at Cardines Field
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing – Zane Christopher at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm
City & Government
11 am - Tiverton Planning Board
4:30 pm - Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
6 pm - Middletown Planning Board
6:30 pm - Newport City Council
6:45 pm - Little Compton School Committee
7 pm - Portsmouth Planning Board
7 pm - Tiverton Cemetery Commission
Recent Local Obituaries
