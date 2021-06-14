What's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport today: June 14

Good Morning,

Rock musician and former member of Keith Emerson’s “3”, Robert Berry, joins us for a live virtual video interview today at 1:30 pm. We’ll talk about his career, his relationship with Keith Emerson, his newest album, and what he’s been doing during the pandemic to keep his art alive. More details/Watch here

Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano and the Newport City Council invite members of the public to a remembrance ceremony for Kiyoshi Iketani, former mayor of Newport’s sister city of Shimoda, Japan on Thursday, June 17th at 10 am. More details

The Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music will kick off their outdoor summer concert series on Friday with a performance by Sean Rowe. More info

The Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff this weekend with “Back In Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy”. More details

Trinity Chruch’s Strawberry Fest is back on Saturday. Details

Reminder: Father’s Day is this Sunday. Get out there and get Dad something local.

Today - Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Low around 62. South wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Today - S wind 7 to 10 kt. Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSE wind around 8 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:22 am & 11:29 pm | Low tide at 4:43 am & 4:30 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 12% lighting.

