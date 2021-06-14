What's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport today: June 14
Good Morning,
Rock musician and former member of Keith Emerson’s “3”, Robert Berry, joins us for a live virtual video interview today at 1:30 pm. We’ll talk about his career, his relationship with Keith Emerson, his newest album, and what he’s been doing during the pandemic to keep his art alive. More details/Watch here
Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano and the Newport City Council invite members of the public to a remembrance ceremony for Kiyoshi Iketani, former mayor of Newport’s sister city of Shimoda, Japan on Thursday, June 17th at 10 am. More details
The Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music will kick off their outdoor summer concert series on Friday with a performance by Sean Rowe. More info
The Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff this weekend with “Back In Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy”. More details
Trinity Chruch’s Strawberry Fest is back on Saturday. Details
Reminder: Father’s Day is this Sunday. Get out there and get Dad something local.
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Low around 62. South wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today - S wind 7 to 10 kt. Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSE wind around 8 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:22 am & 11:29 pm | Low tide at 4:43 am & 4:30 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 12% lighting.
Things To Do
7 am - Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
8:30 am - Yoga in King’s Park
8:30 am - Yoga at First Beach
11 am - The Point Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
4:30 pm - Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
5 pm - Soul Flower Series – Live Music and Floral Arranging Live in the Garden!
6 pm - Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
6:35 pm - Newport Gulls Game vs Bristol at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
Landing - Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
5 pm - Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee
5:30 pm - Middletown Conservation Commission
6:30 pm - Newport Zoning Board of Review
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
7 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
We’ll See You Out There
