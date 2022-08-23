What questions do you have for Luis Daniel Munoz, Nellie Gorbea , and Colleen Burns Jermain?
What'sUpNewp Supporters invited to be the first to share questions and comments.
Good Morning What’sUpNewp Supporters,
Reaching out quickly this morning to let you know about three live virtual video conversations we have on our schedule.
Today at 3 pm - Democratic candidate Luis Daniel Munoz will join us for a live virtual video conversation.
On Monday, August 29 at 3 pm - Democratic candidate Nellie Gorbea
On Wednesday, August 31 a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.