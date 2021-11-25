What are you thankful for in 2021?

Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, November 25, Happy Thanksgiving!
⚓️ In his latest Just My Opinion column, WUN’s Frank Prosnitz is exploring what some folks are thankful for in 2021? So, let’s hear it from you, what are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Comment below.
Personally, I’m thankful for all of you - our readers, supporters, and friends. I’m thankful for our amazing advertisers and our supporters who make this dream possible every day. I’m extremely thankful for our team - our contributors are among the best in the state at what they do and I’m lucky to call them friends and colleagues.
⚓️ For anyone who need it: Seamen’s Church Institute will host its annual, free Thanksgiving Day meal again this year. For the safety of the community, this freshly prepared turkey dinner with all the fixings will be distributed as a takeaway meal on today, from 11 am to 12 pm. Guests are required to wear a face-covering when picking up their meal and should plan accordingly as only 100 meals will be available. This meal is free and open to the public (while supplies last).
⚓️ WUN Fall Supporter Drive: Thank you to the 63 of you who have signed up since Monday to support WUN. We’re looking to add just 87 more supporters. If you appreciate what we do, have gained value in what we do, please consider becoming a WUN Supporter today.
Huge shoutout to all those who have been monthly, annual, and one-time supporters prior to Monday. Thank you! Thank you!
Wishing you all a safe, healthy, and warm Thanksgiving.
Thank you,
Ryan
Weather
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight - Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow -Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from November 26, 01:00 PM EST until November 27, 01:00 PM EST
Today - WNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind 6 to 8 kt. Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:46 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours & 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:21 am | Low tide at 4:15 am & 5:08 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.7 days, 74% lighting.
We’ll See You Out There
