An architectural feat, the park honors the site’s historical and environmental significance

This summer, enjoy sailing in Narragansett Bay and around Newport Harbor with community programs and lessons

At the active construction site, the countdown to completion is on, with the skatepark’s projected opening in early fall of 2024

Enmanuel Valdez homered twice for his first career multihomer game and drove in three runs to power the Boston Red Sox past the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Saturday.

Hunter Entsminger and three relievers scattered eight hits and James Madison defeated Bryant 8-1 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Raleigh Regional.

In an Atlantic Cup first, teams are racing a new course from Newport to Portland for the second stage of the three stage event.

Prudence Conservancy to manage historic building, preserve its legacy

From the base of the Mount Hope Bridge, U.S. Senators Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) alongside Congressman Gabe Amo (D-RI) and Governor Dan McKee today highlighted $27 million in federal funding heading to Rhode Island to support much-needed improvements to the historic span connecting Bristol and Portsmouth.

NIH grant to fund training and equipment for next-generation medical professionals

Alec Makarewicz had four hits and drove in three runs, Jacob Dudan threw three dominant innings of relief, and NC State defeated Bryant 9-2 on Friday night to wrap up the first day of the Raleigh Regional.

NCAA DIII CWS: Cirella’s squad spoils Cinderella’s story

At the active construction site, the countdown to completion is on, with the skatepark’s projected opening in early fall of 2024

Secretary of State presents awards to 80 outstanding high school students

“It was, at the time, one of the greatest events of my life,” he said in an interview at his East Greenwich, Rhode Island home. “It’s still something that I remember fondly.”

Daytime sitewide shoulder closures for fiber optic cable installations are scheduled Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pride events aren’t just great for celebrants; they’re great for host cities as well — at least judging by Lyft data, which shows a remarkable increase in ride activity during Pride parades.

Chance of Rain Increases Sunday Night

Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest listings in Newport County.

Holly McClaren accused of submitting fraudulent documents for Sabina Matos

Proven executive brings over 30 years of sports business experience to the Ocean State

Newport Polo will introduce the Pakistan Polo Team for Opening Day on Saturday, June 1, 2024, as the 38th nation to participate in the Newport International Polo Series Presented by Turkish Airlines.

Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather.

Recent Local Obituaries

Linda G. Gordon

Muriel Doval

Kelly Duda

Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up This Weekend

Newport Polo, Arthur The King, Spring Visitors Weekend, Kite Flying Day, and more.

Newport Playhouse brings The Cemetery Club to the stage this summer

On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open House lineup across Newport County (June 1 – 2)

West Place Animal Sanctuary to host first public visitors weekend of 2024

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Little Compton council delays sign vote as Pride event nears

WLNE: Ships sail out of Newport for the second leg of the Atlantic Cup