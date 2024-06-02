Weekend Update: The latest What'sUpNewp headlines
Newport’s Spring Park celebrates its grand opening
An architectural feat, the park honors the site’s historical and environmental significance
Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation offers community sailing opportunities in Jamestown
This summer, enjoy sailing in Narragansett Bay and around Newport Harbor with community programs and lessons
Friends of Newport Skatepark celebrate groundbreaking ceremony for new Newport outdoor skatepark
At the active construction site, the countdown to completion is on, with the skatepark’s projected opening in early fall of 2024
Enmanuel Valdez hits 2 homers as Red Sox beat Tigers 6-3 for another win in City Connect uniforms
Enmanuel Valdez homered twice for his first career multihomer game and drove in three runs to power the Boston Red Sox past the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Saturday.
James Madison rides strong pitching effort to 8-1 win over Bryant at Raleigh Regional
Hunter Entsminger and three relievers scattered eight hits and James Madison defeated Bryant 8-1 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Raleigh Regional.
Atlantic Cup teams set sail from Newport to Portland in the second stage of the race
In an Atlantic Cup first, teams are racing a new course from Newport to Portland for the second stage of the three stage event.
Prudence Island Lighthouse gets new steward
Prudence Conservancy to manage historic building, preserve its legacy
$27 million in federal funding secured for major updates to the Mount Hope Bridge
From the base of the Mount Hope Bridge, U.S. Senators Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) alongside Congressman Gabe Amo (D-RI) and Governor Dan McKee today highlighted $27 million in federal funding heading to Rhode Island to support much-needed improvements to the historic span connecting Bristol and Portsmouth.
Rhode Island secures $21 million boost for Biomedical Research
NIH grant to fund training and equipment for next-generation medical professionals
Makarewicz, Dudan lead NC State past Bryant 9-2 at Raleigh Regional
Alec Makarewicz had four hits and drove in three runs, Jacob Dudan threw three dominant innings of relief, and NC State defeated Bryant 9-2 on Friday night to wrap up the first day of the Raleigh Regional.
Salve Regina University baseball team defeats Birmingham Southern College in NCAA Division III College World Series
NCAA DIII CWS: Cirella’s squad spoils Cinderella’s story
80 high school students recognized for leadership, service, and academic achievement
Secretary of State presents awards to 80 outstanding high school students
Oldest living National Spelling Bee champion reflects on his win 70 years later
“It was, at the time, one of the greatest events of my life,” he said in an interview at his East Greenwich, Rhode Island home. “It’s still something that I remember fondly.”
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Daytime sitewide shoulder closures for fiber optic cable installations are scheduled Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When Pride comes to town: The economic impact of Pride events
Pride events aren’t just great for celebrants; they’re great for host cities as well — at least judging by Lyft data, which shows a remarkable increase in ride activity during Pride parades.
Newport Weather: Mostly sunny this weekend
Chance of Rain Increases Sunday Night
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open House lineup across Newport County (June 1 – 2)
Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest listings in Newport County.
Providence woman charged with falsifying Nomination Papers
Holly McClaren accused of submitting fraudulent documents for Sabina Matos
Rhode Island FC announces David Peart as its new Club President
Proven executive brings over 30 years of sports business experience to the Ocean State
33rd Newport International Polo Season will kick off on June 1 with USA vs. Pakistan
Newport Polo will introduce the Pakistan Polo Team for Opening Day on Saturday, June 1, 2024, as the 38th nation to participate in the Newport International Polo Series Presented by Turkish Airlines.
Vermont becomes 1st state to enact law requiring oil companies pay for damage from climate change
Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather.
