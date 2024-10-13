Weekend Update: Community comes together for 7th Annual Broadway Street Fair
Event features diverse entertainment, local businesses, and opportunities for residents to reconnect
Community comes together for 7th Annual Broadway Street Fair
Event features diverse entertainment, local businesses, and opportunities for residents to reconnect
Portsmouth triumphs in homecoming game, improves to 3-2
Patriot football team defeats West Warwick 30-22, looks ahead to Cumberland matchup
Gerry Goldstein: Meet my new (and temporary) mouthpiece
My stand-in for this column is not just any old wordsmith – it’s Artificial Intelligence.
Myles Burkett throws two TD passes, Albany hangs on to defeat Bryant 24-17
Myles Burkett threw two touchdown passes to Seven McGee, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Albany defeated Bryant 24-17 on Saturday.
Obituary: Daniel Windley
February 3, 1946 — October 11, 2024
Two fourth-quarter touchdowns lift Rhode Island to 31-21 victory over Brown
Rhode Island (5-1) has won the last six meetings against the Bears (2-2), snapping a tie for the longest win streak in the series.
Pastrnak scores in overtime as the Bruins beat the Kings 2-1
David Pastrnak scored 3:07 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Saturday.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. remains at levels comparable to 2021 before inflation took off, though it has risen slightly as Floridians begin recovering from Hurricane Milton.
Australian Ambassador Rudd to discuss US-Australia relations at Salve Regina
Australian Ambassador Kevin Rudd and Sen. Jack Reed to Discuss Strategic Challenges at Salve Regina
Obituary: Kevin Powers
November 7, 1954 — October 9, 2024
Sandpipers to celebrate new outdoor play area
Children from six weeks to five years old will enjoy the benefits of outdoor play
Spanish-language financial education workshop to be held in Newport on Oct. 23
BankRI, Conexión Latina Newport, and PCF Development are partnering to deliver a free, educational session to help people manage their financial well-being
On the Market: Explore 21 open houses in Newport County this weekend (Oct. 12 – 14)
In tandem with our open house highlights, the Aquidneck Island market is witnessing significant activity. Median sales prices for single-family homes have hit a new high of $977,000.
Discover Newport President and CEO Evan Smith plans to retire in 2025
Smith has served as the President & CEO for the last 19 years and has dedicated in total nearly 35 years to Discover Newport.
Rep. Seth Magaziner leading effort to reclaim $1.65 trillion in lost retirement benefits
Rep. Seth Magaziner seeks to reunite Americans with forgotten 401(k) funds through state unclaimed property programs.
RIDOT: Temporary Road Closures scheduled in Tiverton and Portsmouth Oct. 12 – 18
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has issued the following travel advisories for the week of October 12-18, 2024.
Rhode Island Department of Health expands meat recall over listeria concerns
BrucePac’s nationwide recall includes 10 million pounds of products
Checking in on construction at Tidewater Landing – WUN visits stadium and meets General Manager Paul Byrne
New Pawtucket soccer stadium on track to open in Spring, 2025 – Will be home to RI FC and more.
Newport City Council candidate Lynn Underwood Ceglie seeks return to Second Ward
Experienced councilor emphasizes responsiveness, infrastructure improvements in bid for ward seat
Washington Bridge demolition to resume
Temporary road closures in Providence and East Providence begin Tuesday
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Oct. 10 – 11
Three individuals taken into custody on a variety of charges.
Newport man arrested for alleged drug possession
Middletown Police arrest 44-year-old Newport resident.
Erstwhile goalie holdout Jeremy Swayman gets 6-4 win against Montreal in Bruins’ home opener
Jeremy Swayman was the first player introduced before the Bruins’ home opener on Thursday night and he took the ice to a huge ovation.