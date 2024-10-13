Event features diverse entertainment, local businesses, and opportunities for residents to reconnect

Patriot football team defeats West Warwick 30-22, looks ahead to Cumberland matchup

My stand-in for this column is not just any old wordsmith – it’s Artificial Intelligence.

Myles Burkett threw two touchdown passes to Seven McGee, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Albany defeated Bryant 24-17 on Saturday.

February 3, 1946 — October 11, 2024

Rhode Island (5-1) has won the last six meetings against the Bears (2-2), snapping a tie for the longest win streak in the series.

David Pastrnak scored 3:07 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Saturday.

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. remains at levels comparable to 2021 before inflation took off, though it has risen slightly as Floridians begin recovering from Hurricane Milton.

Australian Ambassador Kevin Rudd and Sen. Jack Reed to Discuss Strategic Challenges at Salve Regina

November 7, 1954 — October 9, 2024

Children from six weeks to five years old will enjoy the benefits of outdoor play

BankRI, Conexión Latina Newport, and PCF Development are partnering to deliver a free, educational session to help people manage their financial well-being

In tandem with our open house highlights, the Aquidneck Island market is witnessing significant activity. Median sales prices for single-family homes have hit a new high of $977,000.

Smith has served as the President & CEO for the last 19 years and has dedicated in total nearly 35 years to Discover Newport.

Rep. Seth Magaziner seeks to reunite Americans with forgotten 401(k) funds through state unclaimed property programs.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has issued the following travel advisories for the week of October 12-18, 2024.

BrucePac’s nationwide recall includes 10 million pounds of products

New Pawtucket soccer stadium on track to open in Spring, 2025 – Will be home to RI FC and more.

Experienced councilor emphasizes responsiveness, infrastructure improvements in bid for ward seat

Temporary road closures in Providence and East Providence begin Tuesday

Three individuals taken into custody on a variety of charges.

Middletown Police arrest 44-year-old Newport resident.

Jeremy Swayman was the first player introduced before the Bruins’ home opener on Thursday night and he took the ice to a huge ovation.