Weekend Planner: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
Ryan Belmore's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Happy Weekend!
Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Newport Jazz 2021 – Day 1 Recap and Photos (July 30)
Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Jamestown on August 7
Rhode Island Foundation offering $25,000 grants to local writers
31 open houses happening this weekend (July 30 – August 1)
Governor McKee signs Rhode Island African Heritage and History Curriculum Bill
A1 Roofing & Construction teams up with FabNewport to further FabGolf program for local youth
Reps. Edwards, Cortvriend, Carson, Phillips attend national redistricting conference
Newport Music Festival announces Fall Chamber Series, Community Concerts
Legislation signed into law that requires litter prevention and recycling awareness be taught in schools
Team Racing friends and rivals to reunite in Newport for New York Yacht Club’s trio of team race regattas
U.S. SailGP Team hosts inaugural Foiling First: Learn to Foil Camp with Bristol Yacht Club & East Bay Sailing Foundation
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Now Hiring: 129 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
The Latest COVID-19 Data
This Weekend - July 31 - August 1
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - NW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - S wind around 6 kt becoming E after midnight. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours & 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:51 am & 2:23 pm | Low tide at 6:58 am & 8:28 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.6 days, 56% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours & 21 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:38 am & 3:11 pm | Low tide at 7:51 am & 9:42 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 22.5 days, 46% lighting.
Things To Do (Saturday)
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am – 7:30 pm – Newport Jazz at Fort Adams
10 am to 2 pm – Historical Illuminations Living History Event at Colony House
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm – East Coast Women’s Open – Newport International Polo Series
5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment (Saturday)
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute band at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government (Saturday)
Nothing scheduled.
Things To Do (Sunday)
10 am – 7:30 pm – Newport Jazz at Fort Adams
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
1 pm – Three Angels 2021 Fundraiser at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
5 pm – Summer Concert Series at Burr’s Hill Park
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment (Sunday)
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government (Sunday)
Nothing scheduled.
We’ll See You Out There
|27
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.