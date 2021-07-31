Weekend Planner: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Ryan Belmore's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.

Happy Weekend!

Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Newport Jazz 2021 – Day 1 Recap and Photos (July 30)

Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Jamestown on August 7

Rhode Island Foundation offering $25,000 grants to local writers

31 open houses happening this weekend (July 30 – August 1)

Governor McKee signs Rhode Island African Heritage and History Curriculum Bill

A1 Roofing & Construction teams up with FabNewport to further FabGolf program for local youth

Reps. Edwards, Cortvriend, Carson, Phillips attend national redistricting conference

Newport Music Festival announces Fall Chamber Series, Community Concerts

Legislation signed into law that requires litter prevention and recycling awareness be taught in schools

Team Racing friends and rivals to reunite in Newport for New York Yacht Club’s trio of team race regattas

U.S. SailGP Team hosts inaugural Foiling First: Learn to Foil Camp with Bristol Yacht Club & East Bay Sailing Foundation

Recent Local Obituaries

The Latest COVID-19 Data

This Weekend - July 31 - August 1

Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

  • Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

  • Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

  • Sunday Night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday - NW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - S wind around 6 kt becoming E after midnight. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours & 23 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 1:51 am & 2:23 pm | Low tide at 6:58 am & 8:28 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.6 days, 56% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours & 21 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 2:38 am & 3:11 pm | Low tide at 7:51 am & 9:42 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 22.5 days, 46% lighting.

Things To Do (Saturday)

Live Music & Entertainment (Saturday)

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm

  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped HollywoodThe Hidden Life of Trees

  • Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute band at 9 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government (Saturday)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Things To Do (Sunday)

Live Music & Entertainment (Sunday)

City & Government (Sunday)

  • Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo Credit: Rick Farrell / What’s Up Newp

