Weekend Planner: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Newport Jazz 2021 – Day 1 Recap and Photos (July 30)

Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Jamestown on August 7

Rhode Island Foundation offering $25,000 grants to local writers

31 open houses happening this weekend (July 30 – August 1)

Governor McKee signs Rhode Island African Heritage and History Curriculum Bill

A1 Roofing & Construction teams up with FabNewport to further FabGolf program for local youth

Reps. Edwards, Cortvriend, Carson, Phillips attend national redistricting conference

Newport Music Festival announces Fall Chamber Series, Community Concerts

Legislation signed into law that requires litter prevention and recycling awareness be taught in schools

Team Racing friends and rivals to reunite in Newport for New York Yacht Club’s trio of team race regattas

U.S. SailGP Team hosts inaugural Foiling First: Learn to Foil Camp with Bristol Yacht Club & East Bay Sailing Foundation

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.