Weekend Planner: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
Here's what's happening in and around Newport this weekend
Happy Weekend!
Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Newport Folk 2021 – “Folk On” Day 1 Recap and Photos
FLICKERS tp present 25th Annual “Virtual/Hybrid” Rhode Island International Film Festival August 9 – 15
Allison Russell performs on CBS This Morning this Saturday, curates headlining set on Sunday at Newport Folk
The Ballroom Thieves visit children at Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s Camp Grosvenor
Weather forces Newport Folk to cut day one short
Governor McKee to sign legislation to allow restaurants to continue outdoor dining
Now Hiring: 107+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
Newport Marriott hosting a job fair on August 7, hiring for all positions
New legislative commission to study low and moderate-income housing act to meet for the first time
Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth on July 28, in North Kingstown on July 29
ICYMI: WUN Stories Related To This Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend – July 22 – 25: Things to do, live music, and more
26 open houses happening this weekend (July 23 – 25)
Home of the Week: 20 Borden Farm Road – The perfect marriage of old and new
Touro Synagogue Foundation will present a free, virtual concert of Sephardic music by Gerard Edery on July 25
‘Lobby Muddy Fest’ to host 2nd Annual Charity Event at Dockside this Saturday
Our Latest Newport Folk Coverage
“Folk On” Preview – Top 10 Newport Folk “not to be missed” acts
NFF First-Timers: Singer-Songwriter Andrea von Kampen bringing Nebraska vibe to “Folk On”
What’s Up Interview: Singer Maggie Rose to play Newport Playhouse outdoor show Friday, July 23
Newport Festivals: Bike Newport ready to assist riders at Fort Adams beginning Friday, July 23
Singer-Songwriter Dan Blakeslee joins “RI Folk Showcase” concert July 26th at the Newport Playhouse
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Aquidneck Land Trust launches campaign to conserve 27.4 acres in Portsmouth
This Weekend - July 24 - 25
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night - A slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - S wind 5 to 7 kt. A slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - SSW wind 11 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - SW wind 9 to 13 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours & 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:38 am & 9:05 pm | Low tide at 2:31 am & 2:02 pm.
Moon: Full Moon, 14.6 days, 100% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours & 35 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:29 am & 9:54 pm | Low tide at 3:17 am & 2:57 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.7 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do (Saturday)
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
3 pm to 6 pm – ‘Lobby Muddy Fest’ to host 2nd Annual Charity Event at Dockside
4 pm – Food Truck Sunsets at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
7 pm – IMC Newport Dance Festival
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Fireshouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Things To Do (Sunday)
10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
3 pm – “Treasures of Sephardic Song” – a Free, Virtual Concert
7 pm – IMC Newport Dance Festival
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment (Saturday)
Blue Anchor Grill – Alexus Lee at 6:30 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Landing – Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 8 pm
Newport Craft Brewery – Prestige World Wide at 3 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Newport Playhouse – Oldjack’s Newport Nights at 7 pm
The Reef – Brian Scott from 12 pm to 2:45 pm, DJ Drew from 3 pm to 6 pm, Clear Blue from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Live Music & Entertainment (Sunday)
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 4 pm to 7 pm
Johnny’s – Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
Newport Craft Brewery – After School Special at 3 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government (Saturday & Sunday)
Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
We’ll See You Out There
|29
