Weekend Planner: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.