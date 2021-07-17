Weekend Planner: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
Here's what's happening in and around Newport this weekend
Happy Weekend!
Here’s a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend and a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com.
This Weekend
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Ayla Brown, Bacon Brothers and Forever Young
More than 150 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 45th annual Swim on Saturday
Providence Fringe Festival returns in-person and online July 18-31
Saturday, July 17
Weather Forecast
Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Areas of dense fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Areas of fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1 am. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 14 hours & 57 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:42 am & 2:20 pm | Low tide at 7:06 am & 8:08 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon, 6.9 days, 45% lighting.
More than 150 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 45th annual Swim on Saturday, a portion of Narragansett Bay will be closed to vessel traffic during the event
Pittsburgh returns to Newport Polo on Saturday
Things To Do
Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
93rd Annual St. Anthony’s Feast at Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club
7:30 am – Save The Bay Swim from Naval War College to Potter Cove
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am – 18th Century French Fashions: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event
10 am to 3 pm – Colony House Open
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm – Newport vs. Pittsburgh – Newport International Polo Series
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Fireshouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
@ The Deck – Stu Sinclair at 3 pm. DJ DWUN at 8 pm
Blue Anchor Grill – Julio Amaro from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers, Truman & Tennessee
King Park – Kenny Johnson Summer Series of Music from 7 pm to 8:30 pm
Landing – Timeless at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
Long Wharf Mall – YNOT3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Smugglers – Jonathan Tennis from 3 pm to 8 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 18
Weather Forecast
Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 am. Areas of fog before 1 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Scattered showers, mainly before 10 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours & 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:39 am & 3:17 pm | Low tide at 8:06 am & 9:34 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8 days, 56% lighting.
Providence Fringe Festival returns in-person and online July 18-31
Things To Do
Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
93rd Annual St. Anthony’s Feast at Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
3 pm to 6 pm – NIMFEST at King Park featuring Down City Band
4:40 pm – NECBL All Star Game at Cardines Field
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
Blue Anchor Grill – Dawn Cabral at 11:30 am
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 4 pm to 7 pm
Johnny’s – Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers, Truman & Tennessee
King Park – Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band at 4 pm
Newport Playhouse – Sex Please, We’re Sixty at 11 am
Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music Session from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Recent heavy rain extends closure of Shellfish Conditional Area A
BankNewport awards $1,000 financial education scholarships to four local high school graduates
RIDOH and DEM advising people to avoid contact with Upper and Lower Melville Ponds due to a blue-green algae
Rhode Island Foundation awards nearly $300,000 to nonprofits serving Newport County residents
Bigelow Carriage House on Second Street in Newport sells for $2.4 million
Ground broken for Newport Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project
Tickets on sale for Festival Ballet’s re-imagined “The Nutcracker”
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: July 16 – 18
