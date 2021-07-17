Weekend Planner: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Happy Weekend!

Here’s a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend and a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com.

This Weekend

Saturday, July 17

Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Areas of dense fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

  • Saturday Night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Areas of fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1 am. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 14 hours & 57 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 1:42 am & 2:20 pm | Low tide at 7:06 am & 8:08 pm.

  • Moon: First Quarter Moon, 6.9 days, 45% lighting.

More than 150 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 45th annual Swim on Saturday, a portion of Narragansett Bay will be closed to vessel traffic during the event

Pittsburgh returns to Newport Polo on Saturday

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Stu Sinclair at 3 pm. DJ DWUN at 8 pm

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Julio Amaro from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm

  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

  • Johnny’s – Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers, Truman & Tennessee

  • King Park – Kenny Johnson Summer Series of Music from 7 pm to 8:30 pm

  • Landing – Timeless at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm

  • Long Wharf Mall – YNOT3 from 1 pm to 5 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • Smugglers – Jonathan Tennis from 3 pm to 8 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 18

Weather Forecast

  • Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 am. Areas of fog before 1 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

  • Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

  • Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Scattered showers, mainly before 10 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours & 47 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 2:39 am & 3:17 pm | Low tide at 8:06 am & 9:34 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8 days, 56% lighting.

Providence Fringe Festival returns in-person and online July 18-31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Dawn Cabral at 11:30 am

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • Johnny’s – Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers, Truman & Tennessee

  • King Park – Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm

  • Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band at 4 pm

  • Newport Playhouse – Sex Please, We’re Sixty at 11 am

  • Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

  • The Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music Session from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

We’ll See You Out There

