In Portsmouth, a race against time is underway to save Sandy Point Farm, a historic property with ties to the Vanderbilt family, from being auctioned off.

Meanwhile, the Norman Bird Sanctuary celebrates 50 years of its beloved Harvest Fair, showcasing archival exhibits from past fairs.

Additionally, Newport residents will vote on a $98.5 million infrastructure bond referendum in November, aiming to invest in resilience, community facilities, and infrastructure improvements.

Catch up on those stories and more of our original stories from last week below;