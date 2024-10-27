Good Morning. It’s Sunday, October 27, and today, we’re looking back at some of our top original stories from last week.

Much of this coverage can only be found on whatsupnewp.com. Thank you to your supporters and local advertisers for making our work possible. Without further ado;

Newport City Council's $98.5 million bond referendum, set for a vote on November 5, has sparked controversy due to concerns about transparency and prioritization.

Meanwhile, State Representative Lauren Carson, running unopposed for reelection, focuses on short-term rentals and aging policy as key priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Additionally, Newport City Council has approved safety upgrades on Admiral Kalbfus Road to address traffic concerns.

More Local Headlines