Week in Review: Oct. 13 - 19
Grab a cup of coffee and catch up on some of the top stories from last week.
Newport's culinary scene is expanding with Empire Tea and Coffee's third location, offering a Mediterranean-inspired menu and on-site parking.
The 33rd Annual Bowen's Wharf Seafood Festival is back, featuring fresh seafood, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere.
During a conversation with What’sUpNewp last week, Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy addressed concerns about utility billing, early voting procedures, and the upcoming bond referendum, emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making.
Catch up on those stories and more of our original stories from last week below;