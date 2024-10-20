Newport's culinary scene is expanding with Empire Tea and Coffee's third location, offering a Mediterranean-inspired menu and on-site parking.

The 33rd Annual Bowen's Wharf Seafood Festival is back, featuring fresh seafood, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere.

During a conversation with What’sUpNewp last week, Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy addressed concerns about utility billing, early voting procedures, and the upcoming bond referendum, emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making.

Catch up on those stories and more of our original stories from last week below;

More Local Headlines