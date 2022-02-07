Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:31 am on Monday, February 7. Here’s the latest …

- - The annual Rhode Island Brew Fest filled the hall of the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence on Saturday. The event drew over 50 local and regional breweries and hundreds of beer-loving friends. WUN’s Ken Abrams and Rick Farrell were there for the fun - What’s Up around town: Good times Saturday at the Rhode Island Brew Fest

- - If you were one of the brave souls who traveled through the ice storm on Friday night to catch The Wood Brothers’ performance at the House of Blues in Boston, you were not disappointed! WUN’s Gary Alpert was there to capture the night - Concert Recap and Photos: The Wood Brothers at House of Blues

- - Water Brothers has been notified by their landlord that they must move because their building is being sold and the building will be knocked down in April. Owner Sid Abruzzi says in a video posted on Facebook that the store will remain open until March 19. Abruzzi is working on plans for after March 19.

- - If you’re a fan of HBO’s “The Gilded Age”, Vogue dives deeper - Snatched Waists & Newport Ballrooms: Louisa Jacobson On Bringing The Gilded Age To Life With Julian Fellowes

Today: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Low around 38. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Rain likely, mainly after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind 6 to 11 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm | 10 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:10 am & 12:29 pm | Low tide at 5:35 am & 5:28 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 35% lighting.

