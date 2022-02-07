Water Brothers to move; Photo Gallery & Recap: Rhode Island Brew Fest, The Wood Brothers; Black History Month Newport
Celebrate Black History Month with virtual learning opportunities
Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:31 am on Monday, February 7. Here’s the latest …
- - The annual Rhode Island Brew Fest filled the hall of the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence on Saturday. The event drew over 50 local and regional breweries and hundreds of beer-loving friends. WUN’s Ken Abrams and Rick Farrell were there for the fun - What’s Up around town: Good times Saturday at the Rhode Island Brew Fest
- - If you were one of the brave souls who traveled through the ice storm on Friday night to catch The Wood Brothers’ performance at the House of Blues in Boston, you were not disappointed! WUN’s Gary Alpert was there to capture the night - Concert Recap and Photos: The Wood Brothers at House of Blues
- - Water Brothers has been notified by their landlord that they must move because their building is being sold and the building will be knocked down in April. Owner Sid Abruzzi says in a video posted on Facebook that the store will remain open until March 19. Abruzzi is working on plans for after March 19.
- - If you’re a fan of HBO’s “The Gilded Age”, Vogue dives deeper - Snatched Waists & Newport Ballrooms: Louisa Jacobson On Bringing The Gilded Age To Life With Julian Fellowes
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Black History Month Newport: Places of Worship
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
What’s Up around town: Good times Saturday at the Rhode Island Brew Fest
Concert Recap and Photos: The Wood Brothers at House of Blues
Black History Month Newport: A time to play
‘Friends! The Musical Parody’ coming to Foxwoods in April
Celebrate Black History Month with virtual learning opportunities
Black History Month: African Heritage Entrepreneurs in Gilded Age Newport – Andrew J. Tabb
Local Obituaries
Popular on What’sUpNewp
'Home Team', film with Newport County connection, hits #1 on Netflix
Captain Cook's HMB Endeavour 'positively identified' at bottom of Newport Harbor
What's Up around town: Good times Saturday at the Rhode Island Brew Fest
Now Hiring: 101 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
What’s Up Out There
Weather
Today: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 38. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Rain likely, mainly after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - ESE wind 6 to 11 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm | 10 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:10 am & 12:29 pm | Low tide at 5:35 am & 5:28 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 35% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am - Watercolor Painting with Artist Mary Ellen Dwyer at Blithewold
11 am - John Tschirch’s Winter Lecture Series at Blithewold
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
5:30 pm - Fix-A-Flat Clinic with Bike Newport
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
City & Government
8:30 am - Jamestown Affordable Housing
6:10 pm - Jamestown Town Council
6:30 pm - Newport Planning Board
7 pm - Portsmouth Free Public Library & Portsmouth Design Review Board
Job Board
A look at some of the job opportunities available right now around Newport County;
Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager
Town of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Campground Manager, Crew Manager, and more…
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.