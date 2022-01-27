Watch: WUN-ON-ONE conversations with Gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes, Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Good evening,
It was a busy day of important and enlightening conversations with newsmakers t today. Here’s the direct link to each video for your viewing pleasure;
In the crowded Democratic race for governor, Helena Foulkes hopes that her business background, and political pedigree, propel her to become the next governor of Rhode Island. Today, we learned more about Foulkes, why she’s running, and why she thinks she’s the best person for the job.
Gubernatorial Candidate Helena Foulkes joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation
How are Newport Schools addressing a shortfall of reportedly $12 million needed for the Rogers High School re-construction? We chatted about that and much more when Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined us for a conversation today.
Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation
Have someone in mind that you think would be a great guest or that you’d like to learn more about/hear more from? Let us know by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
