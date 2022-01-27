Good evening,

It was a busy day of important and enlightening conversations with newsmakers t today. Here’s the direct link to each video for your viewing pleasure;

In the crowded Democratic race for governor, Helena Foulkes hopes that her business background, and political pedigree, propel her to become the next governor of Rhode Island. Today, we learned more about Foulkes, why she’s running, and why she thinks she’s the best person for the job.

Gubernatorial Candidate Helena Foulkes joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation

How are Newport Schools addressing a shortfall of reportedly $12 million needed for the Rogers High School re-construction? We chatted about that and much more when Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined us for a conversation today.

Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation

Have someone in mind that you think would be a great guest or that you’d like to learn more about/hear more from? Let us know by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Latest from What’s Up Newp

79 students from Newport County make CCRI’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Governor McKee, Department of Health will host COVID-19 Briefing on Thursday￼

$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Rhode Island

10,000 Maniacs coming to the JPT Film & Event Center

Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow and wind Friday night into Saturday

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announces run for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional district

Theater Review: “Superstar” still thrills at PPAC

Accolades: Andrew Bauer of Middletown, Jordan Minder of Newport named to Hofstra University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Chart House Inn on Clarke Street in Newport sells for $1.7 million

Obituary: Steven Michael Nemec

New York Yacht Club: American Magic’s challenge for the 37th America’s Cup formally accepted

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

Accolades: Lucy Botelho of Newport named to Fall 2021 Provost’s List at Hofstra University

217 students from Newport County make University of Rhode Island’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

‘Long Pond Farm’ on Ministerial Road in South Kingstown sells for a record-setting $6.595 million

Portion of Cliff Walk to be temporarily closed

Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for a live conversation on Wednesday

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19