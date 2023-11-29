Watch or Listen: A convo with Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain & The Latest from What's Up Newp
Plus, a look ahead at What's Up on Thursday
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation earlier this afternoon.
During this conversation, the Superintendent shares updates on the Rogers High School construction project, reacts to the passing of the Middletown school bond, discusses chronic absenteeism, and more. Watch or listen below.
WATCH
LISTEN
THE LATEST FROM WHAT’S UP NEWP
Bellevue Asset Management acquires Newport Lobster Company
Newport Lobster Company and Bellevue Asset Management today announced via a press release that on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, NPLC joined the BAM family of companies.
Middletown looking to serve up new pickleball courts
The Town of Middletown is pursuing state grant money to help pay for new pickleball courts at John Clarke Park, hoping to add to the town’s recreational facilities across the community.
SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 9
Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 9 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.
