Kevin Sumption, Director, and CEO of the Australian National Maritime Museum announced earlier today that the shipwreck of James Cook’s famous vessel, His Majesty’s Bark Endeavour, has been positively identified.

A 22-year program of fieldwork and research has led Sumption to conclude that the site known as RI 2394 in Newport Harbor is the location of remains of the HMB Endeavour. It was scuttled by the British 244 years ago and lay forgotten for over two centuries.

Photo of HM Bark Endeavour Replica at the Australian Maritime Museum in Sydney, Australia. Photo Credit: Ryan Belmore / What's Up Newp

Dr. James Hunter, Curator of Naval Heritage and Archaeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum, who has searched the site in Newport and has seen the remains of the ship firsthand, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation this evening at 7:30 pm

Watch Live – Finding Endeavour: A convo with Dr. James Hunter, Australian National Maritime Museum (Feb. 3 at 7:30 pm)

Dr. James Hunter, Curator of Naval Heritage and Archaeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum, at the dive site in Newport, Rhode Island. Photo by Australian National Maritime Museum

