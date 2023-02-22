Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, February 22. Today’s newsletter is 1,156 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

👉 It didn’t take long after the news broke that Congressman Cicilline would be stepping down to lead the Rhode Island Foundation for folks to start confirming that they were interested in possibly putting together a campaign to represent Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

WPRI has a list of those who are exploring, not ruling it out, and not interested. Senator Dawn Euer (District 13, Newport & Jamestown) is among eleven exploring the possibility of being a candidate. Among eleven not ruling it out is Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

What do you think of Senator Euer and Mayor Xay running for the seat?

🆕 Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, a non-profit home health agency that has been serving Aquidneck Island for over 70 years, has announced that they are selling their Portsmouth, Rhode Island headquarters. The 21,858-square-foot building has been placed on the market with Kirby Properties for $3.2 million.

🎶 The IYRS Summer Gala is just a few months away, and anticipation is high for the popular summer fundraiser. Scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 6 pm, this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening because British reggae band UB40 will be taking the stage!

⚓ At 5 pm, Newport City Council will interview applicants seeking to serve on the Historic District Commission and Waterfront Commission. At 6:30 pm, City Council will host a Regular Council Workshop. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

🍔 The 6th Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest continues today and runs through Sunday. Dozens of chefs across Newport and Bristol counties are preparing delicious burgers. Read More

🎵 Among the activities happening today as part of Newport Winter Festival is a Princess Party at OceanCliff, Kids Cooking Class at The Reef, Wine & Cheese Class at Newport Vineyards, and Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players. Here is today’s schedule.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Waves around 2 ft. A chance of rain this afternoon.

Tonight: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Waves around 2 ft. Rain and freezing rain. Vsby 1 nm or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 5:27 pm | 10 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:12 am & 9:37 pm | Low tide at 2:38 am & 2:54 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2 days, 4% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Shorts: Animated at 3 pm, Living at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts: Live Action at 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Little Compton: Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am

Newport City Council: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee at 6 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, a non-profit home health agency with over 70 years serving Aquidneck Island, has placed their 21,858 square foot Portsmouth, RI headquarters on the market with Kirby Properties.

Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Kingston Town,” and “I Got You Babe,” which they performed with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.

Live Acoustic Music Celebrating the Irish in America

Launching an Emerging Leaders Program at Innovate Newport

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

What’sUpNewp, the independent news source launched in 2012, has emerged as the most-read independent news source in Newport, Rhode Island, according to SimilarWeb, a third-party market intelligence firm that provides web analytics services.

Old words they are, but words to the wise they continue to be.

Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

March 07, 1928 – February 19, 2023

April 13, 1944 – February 20, 2023

