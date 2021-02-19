Vaccine available to those 65+ beginning Monday; Things to do this weekend; Open Houses to check out

Good Evening,

What’s Up Newp will explore Housing Bond on Monday at 11 a.m.

Department of Health provides an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts and upcoming changes

Op-Ed: Let’s invest in our cultural community, vote yes on question 6

16 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 19 – 21)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Newport Historical Society’s March Walking Tours will explore Newport’s early history

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 19 – 21

People’s Credit Union support MLK Center’s hunger services programs with a $10,000 donation

Six Picks Music: The Best in Streaming Music This Weekend – Patti Smith, Todd Rundgren, and Tank and the Bangas

Common Fence Music and Creative Communities Collaborative to host ‘An Introduction to African-Inspired Chair Dancing and Drumming’

DEM now accepting applications for new and renewed commercial fishing licenses

Obituary: Joseph A. Pires

Obituary: Paul W. Gagne

COVID-19 & Vaccination

Data as of Feb. 19. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

A few vaccine updates;

As Dr. Alexander-Scott indicated yesterday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has been developing plans to get vaccines to Rhode Islanders who cannot leave their homes. They are working with our municipal partners and with home health agencies to gather information on people who are in this situation. However, to make sure they are covering everyone, they have also generated a form that people can fill out if they are homebound. To be clear, this is not a vaccination registration form. This is a form to collect information (which in many instances is already being provided by cities and towns and home health agencies) for planning. The form is here: http://bit.ly/homeboundvax. It can also be filled out by a healthcare provider or family caregiver of someone who is homebound.

RIDOH has also developed an overview on how to register to get vaccinated through the three different channels: a State-run site, a retail pharmacy, or the city/town clinics. The overview is here in English and Spanish. As Dr. Alexander-Scott said yesterday, RIDOH envisions streamlining the registration process in the near future but wants to make the registration information as clear as possible now.

Some updates that are specific to the pharmacies: On Monday morning, both CVS and Walgreens will change their eligibility to people who are 65 and older. RIDOH says that the federal government is doubling the doses going to CVS. CVS was receiving roughly 3,500 doses of Moderna vaccine per week. Going forward, in addition to those doses, CVS will be receiving an additional 3,500 doses of Pfizer per week, according to RIDOH. By the end of next week, RIDOH says CVS should be vaccinating at 14 locations (currently vaccinating at 7 locations), and Walgreens should be vaccinating at 24 locations (currently vaccinating at 15 locations). The pharmacies are helping us maintain good geographic spread as we also focus on the larger, centralized, State-run run sites. There is information here on how to register at a pharmacy if you are eligible.



