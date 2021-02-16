U.K. COVID-19 variant identified in samples from two Newport County patients
This variant of COVID-19 is considered more contagious than the strain that has been predominant in Rhode Island through the pandemic
Good Evening,
~ The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this afternoon announced that the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in samples from three Rhode Island patients. The variant was identified in these samples yesterday evening.
One patient was in their 60s, one patient was in their 50s, and one patient was in their 20s. Dr. James McDonald from the Rhode Island Department of Health confirmed during a call with reporters on Tuesday afternoon that two of the patients were from Newport County and one was from Providence County.
Dr. McDonald said during the call that they are not identifying the patients any further. The patients haven’t yet been told that they have the variant, according to Dr. McDonald. In response to a question from What’s Up Newp, Dr. McDonald said that the patients have cleared isolation and those who tested positive for the variant will be told soon.
~ With rain and a high temperature of nearly 55 degrees today, most of the snow from the previous couple of snowstorms finally melted away. Just in time for the next storm.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Data as of Feb. 16.
