U.K. COVID-19 variant identified in samples from two Newport County patients

~ The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this afternoon announced that the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in samples from three Rhode Island patients. The variant was identified in these samples yesterday evening.

One patient was in their 60s, one patient was in their 50s, and one patient was in their 20s. Dr. James McDonald from the Rhode Island Department of Health confirmed during a call with reporters on Tuesday afternoon that two of the patients were from Newport County and one was from Providence County.

Dr. McDonald said during the call that they are not identifying the patients any further. The patients haven’t yet been told that they have the variant, according to Dr. McDonald. In response to a question from What’s Up Newp, Dr. McDonald said that the patients have cleared isolation and those who tested positive for the variant will be told soon.

~ With rain and a high temperature of nearly 55 degrees today, most of the snow from the previous couple of snowstorms finally melted away. Just in time for the next storm.

U.K. COVID-19 variant identified in Rhode Island, two of the patients are from Newport County

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Thursday, Feb 18: More Snow/Ice/Rain on the Way

Lucy’s Hearth receives $50,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI

Op-Ed: Residents and members of Portsmouth Senior Center deserve better

Sen. DiPalma and Rep. Cortvriend introduce legislation that protects families with parents that have disabilities

Obituary: Margaret Mary Groff

Op-Ed: Cox outage takes Portsmouth offline

RI Jazz Great Greg Abate to Release “Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron” in April

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Obituary: James Thomas Gordon

Brenton Road home sells for $6.5 million

What’s Up Newp live video conversation ‌‌explores‌ ‌$60‌ ‌million‌ ‌Industrial‌ ‌Facilities‌ ‌Bond‌ ‌

Actress Marilyn Busch to join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation tonight at 7 pm

CCRI Professor examines digital communication during COVID-19 Pandemic through art exhibit at Newport Art Museum

Obituary: Andrew J. Hull

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 16. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

