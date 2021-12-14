Two former mayors, likely foes in the General Treasurer race; A dark portrait in a bright season of the year

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, December 14.

ICYMI: Jay Leno is heading to Newport’s Firehouse Theater for five nights of sold-out shows, Sunday, December 19 through Thursday, December 23.

Salve Regina University will ring its chapel bells at 9:30 am this morning in remembrance of the Sandy Hook shooting, which took place on this day 9 years ago.

What’s Up Newp contributors have had a busy start to the week, here’s the latest columns, features, and stories from them;

Sour Grapes: Weight loss

Gerry Goldstein: A dark portrait in a bright season of the year

Two former mayors, likely foes in the General Treasurer race

Sen. DiPalma, Rep. Cortvriend honored for legislation protecting families with disabled parents

What Sold: 30 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 6 – 10)

Cold War Veterans now eligible for property tax relief

Jay Leno to perform at Firehouse Theatre for 5 consecutive nights

Kings Lens and Friends features Janie Kinnane Block Prints

WUN Interview: Rhode Island Latino Arts Executive Director Marta V. Martínez

Today - Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow - Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Today - NNW wind 8 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:16 am & 4:36 pm | Low tide at 10:44 am & 10:02 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.1 days, 77% lighting.

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

