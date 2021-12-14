Two former mayors, likely foes in the General Treasurer race; A dark portrait in a bright season of the year
Plus: What Sold: 30 Newport County real estate sales, transactions
Good Morning,
Today is Tuesday, December 14.
ICYMI: Jay Leno is heading to Newport’s Firehouse Theater for five nights of sold-out shows, Sunday, December 19 through Thursday, December 23.
Salve Regina University will ring its chapel bells at 9:30 am this morning in remembrance of the Sandy Hook shooting, which took place on this day 9 years ago.
What’s Up Newp contributors have had a busy start to the week, here’s the latest columns, features, and stories from them;
Gerry Goldstein - A dark portrait in a bright season of the year
Frank Prosnitz - Two former mayors, likely foes in the General Treasurer race
Tyler Bernadyn - What Sold: 30 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 6 – 10)
Sarah McClutchy - Kings Lens and Friends features Janie Kinnane Block Prints
Tim Jones - Sour Grapes: Weight loss
Jay Flanders - Tiny Kitchen Magic: Mac and Cheese
The Latest on WUN
Gerry Goldstein: A dark portrait in a bright season of the year
Two former mayors, likely foes in the General Treasurer race
Sen. DiPalma, Rep. Cortvriend honored for legislation protecting families with disabled parents
What Sold: 30 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 6 – 10)
Cold War Veterans now eligible for property tax relief
Jay Leno to perform at Firehouse Theatre for 5 consecutive nights
Kings Lens and Friends features Janie Kinnane Block Prints
WUN Interview: Rhode Island Latino Arts Executive Director Marta V. Martínez
Local Obituaries
Popular On WUN Right Now
Jay Leno to perform at Firehouse Theatre for 5 consecutive nights
What Sold: 30 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 6 - 10)
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow's Weather Forecast for Nantucket
Weather
Today - Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow - Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 8 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - N wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:16 am & 4:36 pm | Low tide at 10:44 am & 10:02 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.1 days, 77% lighting.
What’s Happening Out There
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
6 pm to 8 pm - Creating a Holiday Floral Centerpiece with Blakely Szosz at Blithewold
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
2 pm - Newport Planning Board
4:30 pm - Middletown Beach Commission
5 pm - Jamestown Library Board
6:30 pm - Newport School Committee
6:30 pm - Jamestown Conservation Commission
6:30 pm - Tiverton Recreation Commission
7 pm - North Tiverton Fire District
7 pm - Portsmouth School Committee
We’ll See You Out There
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.