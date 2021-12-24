Good Morning,

Did you know that one of the most popular and well-known Christmas poems, “Twas The Night Before Christmas”, has ties to Newport? “Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport

With laughter and grace, Jay Leno closed out his five-night run at Newport’s Firehouse Theater, playing to sold-out crowds each night, in what was a fundraiser for the local Fraternal Order of Police. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Leno wraps up five nights of celebrating local police

In the mood for some Christmas Music, WUN’s Ken Abrams has a list for you here - Music Critic Ken Abrams Top All-Time Christmas Songs and Spotify Playlist

Check out all that’s happening, new, and to do at Rejects Brewing Co. - Brewery of the Month – We visit Rejects in Middletown

Meet your new best friends, Aja and Rue – this week’s Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week! The Potter League for Animals says these beautiful bonded pair of fluffy gals are 7 years 8 months old (Aja) and 5 years 8 months old (Rue). - Adoptable Pet of the Week: Aja and Rue

Weather

Today - Light snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow - Rain likely, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Today - E wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Light snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:54 am & 11:33 pm | Low tide at 3:55 am & 4:35 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.1 days, 80% lighting.

