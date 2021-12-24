Good Morning,
Today is Friday, December 24. Merry Christmas-Eve!
Did you know that one of the most popular and well-known Christmas poems, “Twas The Night Before Christmas”, has ties to Newport? “Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport
With laughter and grace, Jay Leno closed out his five-night run at Newport’s Firehouse Theater, playing to sold-out crowds each night, in what was a fundraiser for the local Fraternal Order of Police. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Leno wraps up five nights of celebrating local police
In the mood for some Christmas Music, WUN’s Ken Abrams has a list for you here - Music Critic Ken Abrams Top All-Time Christmas Songs and Spotify Playlist
Check out all that’s happening, new, and to do at Rejects Brewing Co. - Brewery of the Month – We visit Rejects in Middletown
Meet your new best friends, Aja and Rue – this week’s Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week! The Potter League for Animals says these beautiful bonded pair of fluffy gals are 7 years 8 months old (Aja) and 5 years 8 months old (Rue). - Adoptable Pet of the Week: Aja and Rue
Wishing you a warm, safe, and happy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday.
Merry Christmas
- The WUN Crew
The Latest from WUN
Leno wraps up five nights of celebrating local police
As Omicron intensifies, New England Musicians Relief Fund accepting new applications
On This Day – Dec. 24, 1901: Newport-native Clarence King dies, was the first director of U.S. Geological Survey
Music Critic Ken Abrams Top All-Time Christmas Songs and Spotify Playlist
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Aja and Rue
Brewery of the Month – We visit Rejects in Middletown
Local Obituaries
Trending on WUN Right Now
Newport Performing Arts Center board ‘reframing’ the project; hopeful of a late 2023 re-opening
Brian C. Jones: Sandy Hook - What does it take to get us to care?
Coffee Grinder to permanently close its doors on Bannister's Wharf at the end of the month
The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Light snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow - Rain likely, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Today - E wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Light snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:54 am & 11:33 pm | Low tide at 3:55 am & 4:35 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.1 days, 80% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
6 pm – Feast of the Seven Fishes at Hotel Viking
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
City & Government
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.