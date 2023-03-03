Visit the oldest synagogue in the United States and learn why Touro Synagogue is an architectural masterpiece of the colonial era and why it stands as a symbol of religious freedom for all Americans.

Two individuals were found dead at a residence on Prospect Avenue in Middletown on Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast for this weekend suggests that the Newport area will experience a range of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and wind.

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

Rap, Country, Classical Guitar and more

Here’s your chance to tour Saint Joseph Cemetery and Saint Mary’s Cemetery!

With the new pitch clock speeding up the sport, baseball’s brain trust already is trying to figure out what might come next in its efforts to make games more exciting and keep them moving along.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All four boats racing to Itajaí are finally making speed as the wind returns to Roaring 40s

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

Fishers of Maine lobster, one of the most lucrative seafood species in the U.S., had a smaller haul during a year in which the industry battled surging fuel and bait prices, rebukes from key retailers and the looming possibility of new fishing restrictions.

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

Happening This Weekend

Blind Beer Tasting, Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more.

The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast for this weekend suggests that the Newport area will experience a range of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and wind.

Rap, Country, Classical Guitar and more

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

RI Craft Beer Week will celebrate RI’s beer manufacturers and feature events scheduled at your favorite Rhode Island bars, restaurants, package stores, as well as on-premise at RI’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs.

Events running at breweries statewide March 3-12

‘Stouts & Snouts’ to benefit Potter League for Animals.