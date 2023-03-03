Touro Synagogue opens for the 2023 Tour Season on Sunday | Wet and windy weekend ahead for Newport
Touro Synagogue opens for the 2023 Tour Season on March 5
Visit the oldest synagogue in the United States and learn why Touro Synagogue is an architectural masterpiece of the colonial era and why it stands as a symbol of religious freedom for all Americans.
Possible drug overdose suspected in two Middletown deaths
Two individuals were found dead at a residence on Prospect Avenue in Middletown on Tuesday evening.
Wet and windy weekend ahead for Newport
The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast for this weekend suggests that the Newport area will experience a range of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and wind.
Step Inside Your Next Home: 21 Open Houses to visit in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (March 3-5)
Rap, Country, Classical Guitar and more
Museum of Newport Irish History offering historic cemetery tours in March
Here’s your chance to tour Saint Joseph Cemetery and Saint Mary’s Cemetery!
‘Every number is good’: Analytics helping speed up baseball
With the new pitch clock speeding up the sport, baseball’s brain trust already is trying to figure out what might come next in its efforts to make games more exciting and keep them moving along.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 4 – 11)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
The Ocean Race: Start your engines
All four boats racing to Itajaí are finally making speed as the wind returns to Roaring 40s
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.
Maine lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges
Fishers of Maine lobster, one of the most lucrative seafood species in the U.S., had a smaller haul during a year in which the industry battled surging fuel and bait prices, rebukes from key retailers and the looming possibility of new fishing restrictions.
What’s Up This Weekend: March 2 – 5
Blind Beer Tasting, Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more.
Brewing Up Fun: Rhode Island Craft Beer Week returns March 3 – 12
RI Craft Beer Week will celebrate RI’s beer manufacturers and feature events scheduled at your favorite Rhode Island bars, restaurants, package stores, as well as on-premise at RI’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs.
Rhode Island Craft Beer Week begins March 3 – We speak with Matt Gray of Ragged Island Brewing
Events running at breweries statewide March 3-12
Rejects Beer Co. to host ‘Stouts & Snouts’ on March 4
‘Stouts & Snouts’ to benefit Potter League for Animals.