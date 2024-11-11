Good Morning! It’s Monday, November 11 - Veterans Day. 🗓️ Today is the 316th day of the year; 50 days remain in 2024. Today, we’re covering local high school sports action, Veterans Day ceremonies, and more.

What’s Up Today

⛅ Weather: There is a chance of rain, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

⚓ Marine: WSW wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. There is a chance of rain, mainly before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 6:29 am, sunset at 4:28 pm. Low tide at 9:11 am & 9:27 pm. High tide at 3 am & 3:27 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Gibbous.

🇺🇸 Happening Today: Veterans Day ceremonies, Miantonomi Park Tower open, The Polar Express, and more.

Community Calendar

What To Know

⚽ Local Sports

It was a busy weekend for local high school sports. What’sUpNewp’s Justin Walker was on hand for several games over the weekend and has the following photo galleries and recaps to check out.

Credit: Justin Walker/What'sUpNewp

What’s Up Out There

News

Currently operating projects include the Block Island Wind Farm in Rhode Island, the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project and the South Fork Wind Farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Montauk Point on New York’s Long Island.

Thayer Building sale, Rogers High School construction funding, and infrastructure projects on agenda

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is seeking public comment on proposed improvements to the Kingston Station transit hub. A public meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 14.

One lane of the bridge will be closed during the inspection hours.

The Newport City Council will consider a request for an additional $2.9 million in funding to complete construction of the new Rogers High School at its Nov. 13 meeting.

Arts, Culture, & Things To Do

The public is invited to climb the 100-foot tower for stunning views of the Newport area.

🇺🇸 Veterans Day Ceremony at Newport City Hall (City of Newport)

Join the City of Newport this morning as the American Legion Post 7, Newport, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., Conover-Leary Post No. 406 Newport, host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony on the lawn at City Hall The ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM and all are welcome to attend.

The Town of Middletown and VFW Post 4487 invite the community to a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 11 am at Paradise Valley Park.

Business & Nonprofit

The celebrity couple named Angelo Garcia, founder of the Segue Institute for Learning in Central Falls, as chair. Hear from Garcia on the new organization's goals.

Election 2024

The Newport City Council-elect is set to informally elect its Mayor/Chair and Vice Chair at its upcoming meeting on November 12, following the recent municipal election.

The 2024 ballot question asking Rhode Islanders to support environmental spending passed with flying colors Tuesday.

Obituaries

November 1, 1936 — November 7, 2024

October 20, 1947 – November 5, 2024

May 2, 1931 – October 30, 2024

Opinion

Gender disparagement, always with us, provides a reason for appreciating the impending anniversary of how one woman overcame it and won enduring fame in the process.

Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy relfects on what’s been accomplished since he began in mid-July.

Sports

Barrington claims 3-1 victory over Middletown in Sunday’s match at Rhode Island College

Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Williams was sacked nine times and passed for just 120 yards during Sunday’s 19-3 loss to the lowly New England Patriots.

Tigers edge Davies Career & Technical 2-1 in thrilling final at Rhode Island College

North Kingstown clinches D I title with 3-2 victory in nail-biting fifth game

Ocean State club takes down No. 1 seed Louisville City FC 3-0; will face winner of Tampa Bay vs. Charleston Battery

Vikings defeat Mt. Hope in playoff matchup, set to face Classical next week