Tiverton Girls Soccer clinches D4 RI State Championship + Miantonomi Memorial Tower offers free climb on Veterans Day
Plus: Rogers High School football defeats Mt. Hope; clinches semifinal berth + Middletown falls to Barrington in D2 RI State Volleyball Championship
Good Morning! It’s Monday, November 11 - Veterans Day. 🗓️ Today is the 316th day of the year; 50 days remain in 2024. Today, we’re covering local high school sports action, Veterans Day ceremonies, and more.
What’s Up Today
⛅ Weather: There is a chance of rain, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
⚓ Marine: WSW wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. There is a chance of rain, mainly before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 6:29 am, sunset at 4:28 pm. Low tide at 9:11 am & 9:27 pm. High tide at 3 am & 3:27 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Gibbous.
🇺🇸 Happening Today: Veterans Day ceremonies, Miantonomi Park Tower open, The Polar Express, and more.
What To Know
⚽ Local Sports
It was a busy weekend for local high school sports. What’sUpNewp’s Justin Walker was on hand for several games over the weekend and has the following photo galleries and recaps to check out.
Middletown falls to Barrington in D2 RI State Volleyball Championship
Barrington claims 3-1 victory over Middletown in Sunday’s match at Rhode Island College
Tiverton Girls Soccer clinches D4 RI State Championship
Tigers edge Davies Career & Technical 2-1 in thrilling final at Rhode Island College
North Kingstown edges Portsmouth for volleyball crown
North Kingstown clinches D I title with 3-2 victory in nail-biting fifth game
Rogers High School football defeats Mt. Hope; clinches semifinal berth
Vikings defeat Mt. Hope in playoff matchup, set to face Classical next week
What’s Up Out There
News
❓ Trump has vowed to kill US offshore wind projects. Will he succeed? (WUN)
Currently operating projects include the Block Island Wind Farm in Rhode Island, the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project and the South Fork Wind Farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Montauk Point on New York’s Long Island.
📜 What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council meets on Nov. 13 (WUN)
Thayer Building sale, Rogers High School construction funding, and infrastructure projects on agenda
🚉 Community invited to shape Kingston Station future (WUN)
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is seeking public comment on proposed improvements to the Kingston Station transit hub. A public meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 14.
🚧 Bridge inspection to cause delays on Mount Hope Bridge (WUN)
One lane of the bridge will be closed during the inspection hours.
💰 Newport City Council to consider $2.9 million in additional funding for Rogers High School construction (WUN)
The Newport City Council will consider a request for an additional $2.9 million in funding to complete construction of the new Rogers High School at its Nov. 13 meeting.
Arts, Culture, & Things To Do
🇺🇸 Miantonomi Memorial Tower offers free climb on Veterans Day (WUN)
The public is invited to climb the 100-foot tower for stunning views of the Newport area.
🇺🇸 Veterans Day Ceremony at Newport City Hall (City of Newport)
Join the City of Newport this morning as the American Legion Post 7, Newport, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., Conover-Leary Post No. 406 Newport, host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony on the lawn at City Hall The ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM and all are welcome to attend.
🇺🇸 Middletown to hold Veterans Day Ceremony (WUN)
The Town of Middletown and VFW Post 4487 invite the community to a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 11 am at Paradise Valley Park.
Business & Nonprofit
👏 Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon announce Rhode Island-based foundation (RI Monthly)
The celebrity couple named Angelo Garcia, founder of the Segue Institute for Learning in Central Falls, as chair. Hear from Garcia on the new organization's goals.
Election 2024
👉 Newport City Council-elect to select next Mayor, Vice Chair (WUN)
The Newport City Council-elect is set to informally elect its Mayor/Chair and Vice Chair at its upcoming meeting on November 12, following the recent municipal election.
🌎 Rhode Island Voters Pass Green Bond by 3-1 Margin (ecoRI News)
The 2024 ballot question asking Rhode Islanders to support environmental spending passed with flying colors Tuesday.
Obituaries
🕊️ Edna Sylvia (WUN)
November 1, 1936 — November 7, 2024
🕊️ Thomas J. Kenney Jr. (WUN)
October 20, 1947 – November 5, 2024
🕊️ Nicholas Ratti Jr. (WUN)
May 2, 1931 – October 30, 2024
Opinion
♀️ Gerry Goldstein: Women’s journeys, some complete, some yet to come (WUN)
Gender disparagement, always with us, provides a reason for appreciating the impending anniversary of how one woman overcame it and won enduring fame in the process.
✍️ Op-Ed: Newport City Manager reflects on first 16 weeks of progress (WUN)
Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy relfects on what’s been accomplished since he began in mid-July.
Sports
🏈 QB Caleb Williams has another rough day as the Bears lose to the Patriots 19-3 (WUN)
Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Williams was sacked nine times and passed for just 120 yards during Sunday’s 19-3 loss to the lowly New England Patriots.
⚽ Rhode Island FC punches ticket to Eastern Conference Finals (WUN)
Ocean State club takes down No. 1 seed Louisville City FC 3-0; will face winner of Tampa Bay vs. Charleston Battery
