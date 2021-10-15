This weekend has something for everyone

Good Morning,

⚓️ What’s Up this weekend? Just about anything your heart (or stomach) desires, including the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Pell Bridge Run, Daffodil Bulb Give-Away, and opening of Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch. Full Story - What’s Up This Weekend: Seafood Festival, Food Truck Festival, Pell Bridge Run, & more

⚓️ There are no communities in Rhode Island where families earning the state’s median income of $67,167 or less, can afford to buy a home, according to a critical report released today by HousingWorksRI.

That same report found that only one community – Burrillville – where renters earning the renter median income of $36,078 can afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment.

In Newport, the report found the median price of a single-family home at $625,000, requiring monthly payments of $3,742. For renters in Newport, the picture is a bit better with the $1,455 average cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment, requiring a minimum income of $58,200. Full Story: HousingWorks RI at RWU Releases 2021 Housing Fact Book

⚓️ As we continue to celebrate the Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these are not for the faint of heart. Full Story: “Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions around RI this season

⚓️ As federal health officials continue their review of Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health yesterday outlined plans to get Rhode Island kids in this age group vaccinated once authorization is announced. Full Story - Governor McKee, RI Department of Health outline plans for COVID-19 vaccination for 5 to 11-year-olds

⚓️ Roots musician Jake Blount and his band will be playing the Common Fence Point Hall this Saturday, October 16th and we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show. Full Story - Ticket Giveaway: Jake Blount at Common Fence Music Saturday, Oct. 16th

⚓️ The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s 2022 ballot for Hall of Fame induction features six accomplished players hailing from five nations. Full Story - Ana Ivanović, Flavia Pennetta, Cara Black, Carlos Moyá named to ballot for 2022 Induction into International Tennis Hall of Fame

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow - Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 16, 12:00 PM EDT until October 17, 08:00 AM EDT

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 5 to 8 kt. Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:04 pm | 11 hours & 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:08 am & 4:44 pm | Low tide at 10:50 am & 11:34 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.2 days, 69% lighting.

