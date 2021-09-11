Our newsletter platform, Substack, has been experiencing technical problems over the last 24-48 hours. This email looks different today because we can’t build our regular one. We'll hopefully be back up and running 100% on Monday. Thank you for your patience.
Things To Do This Weekend In Newport County
What’s Up This Weekend in Newport County: Things to do, live music, and more (Sept. 10 – 12)
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Kingston Trio, Mavericks, and the Crowes
Sail for Pride on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 will raise funds for charities
Newport Polo’s Pro-Am returns on Saturday
Spindle City Fest returning to Fall River September 11th
FirstWorks Live free Summer Concert Series returns Sunday with Trumpet Powerhouse Carlos de Leon
4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy rescheduled to September 17
Concert Recap and Photos: Leann Rimes at the Greenwich Odeum (Sept. 9, 2021)
Davis Cup is heading to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport Playhouse closed through October due to Ida flooding
The Huddle gets ready for a busy fall
Extras needed for 'Hocus Pocus 2', filming to take place in and around Providence this fall
Concert Recap and Photos: Leann Rimes at the Greenwich Odeum (Sept. 9, 2021)
Davis Cup is heading to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
