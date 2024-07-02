As homelessness grows dramatically across this country and in Rhode Island, organizations like Newport’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are also being challenged to meet the increasing demand among the area’s poor for basic needs, particularly food.

Newport is in for a great treat with the arrival of The Great Elephant Migration beginning July 4, 2024.

Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. Jennifer Boylan attended a White House meeting dedicated to state-level legislative gun violence prevention efforts last week.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

RIPTA seeks feedback on improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists

This year’s festival promises an immersive experience of art, culture, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, the RI Department of State Elections Division, and the State Board of Elections are today reminding candidates of the availability of nomination papers, sharing new educational resources, and urging candidates to follow best practices for signature collection.

The agencies are announcing they’re ramping up enforcement efforts as part of a national crackdown on impaired boating.

A Georgia congressman has proposed a yearslong delay in changes to federal rules meant to protect vanishing whales, prompting a rebuke from environmental groups who say the animals need protection now.

Residents report increased sightings and aggressive behavior; council explores options including hiring professional hunter and revising ordinances

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 1 through 7 am on July 2, 2024.

Three days of competitive racing and camaraderie along with a two day coaching clinic have wrapped up in Newport, Rhode Island for the 33 sailors with disabilities at the 22nd C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta.

What’s Up on Friday

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:19 am & 6:49 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 11:30 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.5 days, 10% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: The Low Tides Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: WOODEN HORSE New Englands Premier C,S,N,Y at 6:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm

Coming Up

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7

Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5

100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in “The Great Elephant Migration”

Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues

Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence activities in Newport

The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will feature 27 concerts from July 4 – 21

City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4

Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT

Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages

Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

