The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
Sen. Euer, Rep. Boylan attend White House gun safety convention
Homelessness and food insecurity rising rapidly
As homelessness grows dramatically across this country and in Rhode Island, organizations like Newport’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are also being challenged to meet the increasing demand among the area’s poor for basic needs, particularly food.
100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in “The Great Elephant Migration”
Newport is in for a great treat with the arrival of The Great Elephant Migration beginning July 4, 2024.
Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. Jennifer Boylan attended a White House meeting dedicated to state-level legislative gun violence prevention efforts last week.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Dishes
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
RIPTA launches road safety survey
RIPTA seeks feedback on improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists
61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14
This year’s festival promises an immersive experience of art, culture, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
RI Department of State and State Board of Elections issue reminders for signature collection period
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, the RI Department of State Elections Division, and the State Board of Elections are today reminding candidates of the availability of nomination papers, sharing new educational resources, and urging candidates to follow best practices for signature collection.
DEM plans to conduct high-visibility boating enforcement patrols during the Fourth of July weekend
The agencies are announcing they’re ramping up enforcement efforts as part of a national crackdown on impaired boating.
Environmental groups decry attempt to delay shipping rules intended to save whales
A Georgia congressman has proposed a yearslong delay in changes to federal rules meant to protect vanishing whales, prompting a rebuke from environmental groups who say the animals need protection now.
Middletown Town Council tackles coyote problem, affordable housing, and sidewalk project
Residents report increased sightings and aggressive behavior; council explores options including hiring professional hunter and revising ordinances
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 1- 2
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 1 through 7 am on July 2, 2024.
Winners crowned in 22nd C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta
Three days of competitive racing and camaraderie along with a two day coaching clinic have wrapped up in Newport, Rhode Island for the 33 sailors with disabilities at the 22nd C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta.
Bob's Stores announces going-out-of-business sale across all locations
What Sold: A look at 15 home sales across Newport County (June 24 - 28)
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:19 am & 6:49 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 11:30 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.5 days, 10% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Gentle Community Yoga for All at Norman Bird Sanctuary
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
1 pm: Birthday Fundraiser Kick Off to Benefit Newport’s Senior Center at Edward King House
2 pm to 4 pm: Drop-In 4th of July Craft at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Vineyards: The Low Tides Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: WOODEN HORSE New Englands Premier C,S,N,Y at 6:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm
Coming Up
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5
Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues
Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence activities in Newport
The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will feature 27 concerts from July 4 – 21
City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4
Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT
Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages
Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
