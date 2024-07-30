While his performance at the Harbor Stage drew a large crowd, Craigie was surprised by the turnout at the smaller Foundation Stage he played with Poltz on Sunday.

Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp for her monthly videocast tomorrow (July 31) at 1:30 p.m. And there’s no shortage of subjects to address.

“Leah Is A Dragonfly Now” tells the story of Celine’s journey after her best friend’s tragic death

Ranging in ages from teens to senior citizens, the participants went to serve and returned enriched by the people and connections.

Permits go on sale Thursday, August 1

Important ticketholder information for Metallica’s return to Gillette Stadium

Beloved musical to take the stage in November with timeless ABBA hits

The highest performing stock on the list returned +8.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 29 through 7 am on July 30, 2024.

Acclaimed saxophonist and bandleader also playing Saturday with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper in Dinner Party

Recent Local Obituaries

Florence Adams

Michael “Chops” Gray

Weather

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5 pm, then scattered showers. Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Marine

Wednesday: S wind 9 to 12 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5pm, then scattered showers. Patchy fog before 7am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: S wind 6 to 10 kt becoming SW after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:01 am & 5:40 pm | Low tide at 10:25 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.1 days, 20% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 4:30 pm, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Dave Alves from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Those Guys from 6 pm to 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am

Newport County Government

Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

