The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
Exploring 2024-25 vision with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain on Wednesday videocast; Folk Festival artists Steve Poltz and John Craigie reflect on their Newport Folk Fest; & more
What’s Up Interview: Folk Festival artists Steve Poltz and John Craigie reflect on their Newport Folk Festival experience
While his performance at the Harbor Stage drew a large crowd, Craigie was surprised by the turnout at the smaller Foundation Stage he played with Poltz on Sunday.
Exploring 2024-25 vision with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain on Wednesday videocast
Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp for her monthly videocast tomorrow (July 31) at 1:30 p.m. And there’s no shortage of subjects to address.
Portsmouth author explores grief and transformation in ‘Leah Is A Dragonfly Now’
“Leah Is A Dragonfly Now” tells the story of Celine’s journey after her best friend’s tragic death
Team from United Congregational Church returns after an impactful mission trip
Ranging in ages from teens to senior citizens, the participants went to serve and returned enriched by the people and connections.
Deer permits go on sale, and Summer Deer Survey opens on August 1
Permits go on sale Thursday, August 1
Metallica returns to Gillette Stadium this weekend
Important ticketholder information for Metallica’s return to Gillette Stadium
MAMMA MIA! coming to PPAC in November
Beloved musical to take the stage in November with timeless ABBA hits
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +8.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 29 – 30
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 29 through 7 am on July 30, 2024.
What’s Up Interview: Kamasi Washington, headlining the Newport Jazz Festival on Friday, August 2
Acclaimed saxophonist and bandleader also playing Saturday with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper in Dinner Party
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5 pm, then scattered showers. Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Marine
Wednesday: S wind 9 to 12 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5pm, then scattered showers. Patchy fog before 7am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: S wind 6 to 10 kt becoming SW after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours and 22 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:01 am & 5:40 pm | Low tide at 10:25 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.1 days, 20% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Mountain Necklace at Newport Public Library
4 pm: “Dr. Ira Reid: Haverford College’s Unsung Scholar and Activist” with Dir. Rel Dowdell-Cornel West at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Little Compton Concert Series at Little Compton Community Center
6 pm to 7 pm: Wednesday Wine Tasting at Admiral Fitzroy Inn
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky at Jamestown Arts Center
7:30 pm to 10:30 pm: Bridging the Gap: The Jazz Lounge at Ochre Court
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 4:30 pm, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Dave Alves from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Those Guys from 6 pm to 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm, Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4
Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
