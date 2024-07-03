The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
Newport Mansions to host fun and create activities for children this summer
The Newport Mansions will welcome families for fun and creative activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout July and August.
Dr. Michael Fine: Will the real Democratic Party please stand up?
Allowing President Biden’s candidacy to get this far may cost the Party the election, and it will do further damage to American democracy if the party doesn’t reverse itself very soon indeed.
Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’
Five-class series to be held amidst the vines
Potter League’s Arya: A Siberian Husky ready for adventure
The 3-year-old pup loves to play with other dogs and enjoys walks and car rides.
Senator Reed visits USS Marinette while it’s anchored in Narragansett Bay
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline has hardly budged in the past week as an increasing domestic supply and less demand from drivers are keeping prices tame.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 2 – 3
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 2 through 7 am on July 3, 2024.
It’s considered the first American novel, but this 1789 book isn’t quite summer beach reading
In the winter of 1789, around the time George Washington was elected the country’s first president, a Boston-based printer quietly launched another American institution.
Gulls pull off dramatic 6-5 win over Waves in 11 innings
The fourth edition of the Pell Bridge Series this season had plenty of drama and the Newport Gulls ultimately prevailed 6-5 in an intense 11-inning contest.
Rhode Island tackles housing shortage by making it easier to add rental units on to homes
The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee on June 25, lets homeowners create a single accessory dwelling unit, or ADU on an owner-occupied property to encourage rental units that are likely to be more affordable than many other apartments.
100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in "The Great Elephant Migration"
Bob's Stores announces going-out-of-business sale across all locations
What Sold: A look at 15 home sales across Newport County (June 24 - 28)
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 9 pm, then a chance of showers after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 67. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Thursday: SSW wind 8 to 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: SW wind 6 to 9 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 am. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:13 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 1:21 am & 12:19 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.6 days, 4% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am: Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence activities throughout Newport
9 am: Community Reading of the Declaration of Independence at Portsmouth Free Public Library
9 am to 11 am: Independence Day Open House at Colony House
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
1:30 pm: Beavertail Lighthouse Tower Climb at Beavertail State Park
4 pm: Independence Day Sing-Along & Festivities at Clarke Cooke House
5 pm: The Midget Wrestling Warriors “This Is War” Tour at Newport Blues Cafe
6:30 pm to 10 pm: Fourth of July Fireworks at Fort Adams
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Keene Swamp Bats at Cardines Field
7 pm to 10 pm: Celebrate Fourth of July at the Mansion at Vanderbilt
7:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Patriotic Pops at King Park
9:15 pm: City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks Display
Live Music & Entertainment
Greenvale Vineyards: La Méchante et le Connard from 1 pm to 4 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Dezi Garcia from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Dave Alves Band from 4 pm to 7 pm, Angus Hall from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Sunset Cove: DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Coming Up
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5
100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in “The Great Elephant Migration”
Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence activities in Newport
The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will feature 27 concerts from July 4 – 21
City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4
Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT
Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages
Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7
Fireworks Schedule
Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.
July 3: North Kingstown - From North Kingstown Town Beach at 9 pm
July 3: Bristol - From Bristol Harbor at 9:30 pm.
July 4: Newport - From Fort Adams at 9:15 pm.
July 4: South Kingstown - From Old Mountain Field at 9 pm
July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.
July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Providence Business News: R.I. Commerce issues $25M RFP for broadband upgrades in Jamestown, Newport, Westerly
