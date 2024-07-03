The Newport Mansions will welcome families for fun and creative activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout July and August.

Allowing President Biden’s candidacy to get this far may cost the Party the election, and it will do further damage to American democracy if the party doesn’t reverse itself very soon indeed.

Five-class series to be held amidst the vines

The 3-year-old pup loves to play with other dogs and enjoys walks and car rides.

Reed Visits USS Marinette Anchored in Narragansett Bay for Bristol July 4th Celebration

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline has hardly budged in the past week as an increasing domestic supply and less demand from drivers are keeping prices tame.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 2 through 7 am on July 3, 2024.

In the winter of 1789, around the time George Washington was elected the country’s first president, a Boston-based printer quietly launched another American institution.

The fourth edition of the Pell Bridge Series this season had plenty of drama and the Newport Gulls ultimately prevailed 6-5 in an intense 11-inning contest.

The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee on June 25, lets homeowners create a single accessory dwelling unit, or ADU on an owner-occupied property to encourage rental units that are likely to be more affordable than many other apartments.

What’s Up on Thursday

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 9 pm, then a chance of showers after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 67. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Thursday: SSW wind 8 to 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: SW wind 6 to 9 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 am. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:13 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 1:21 am & 12:19 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.6 days, 4% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Coming Up

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7

Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5

100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in “The Great Elephant Migration”

Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence activities in Newport

The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will feature 27 concerts from July 4 – 21

City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4

Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT

Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages

Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7

Fireworks Schedule

Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.

July 3: North Kingstown - From North Kingstown Town Beach at 9 pm

July 3: Bristol - From Bristol Harbor at 9:30 pm.

July 4: Newport - From Fort Adams at 9:15 pm.

July 4: South Kingstown - From Old Mountain Field at 9 pm

July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.

July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

Providence Business News: R.I. Commerce issues $25M RFP for broadband upgrades in Jamestown, Newport, Westerly

