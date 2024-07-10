The Summer Benefit, raising over $300,000, is NewportFILM’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It supports Outdoor screenings, year-round programming, and the educational initiatives Edu, Documentary Unbound, and the Cinematography Lab.

History comes alive with the fashion, fare, and sounds of Revolution-era Newport.

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

The ‘Outlaw Reunion’ and seminar will include renowned car builders Rod Emory and Gary Emory and famous entertainer and proud Emory ‘Outlaw’ owner John Oates (of Hall & Oates fame).

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

Derrick White of the NBA champion Boston Celtics has replaced the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics, USA Basketball said Wednesday in the first shakeup to a roster that was announced in the spring.

Governor Dan McKee and the leadership of the Governor’s Overdose Task Force announced today a 7.3% decrease in overdose deaths in Rhode Island in 2023, the first decrease seen in the state in four years.

Applications to join the Newport Police Department as an Entry-Level Police Officer are being accepted through Tuesday, September 3.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

New law prohibits charging seniors 65+ for paper invoices

T.F. Green International Airport praised for ease of access, affordable parking, and short security lines

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 9 through 7 am on July 10, 2024.

Formerly known as Laura Jean Denim, the store originally opened in 2005 on William St, and specialized in women’s designer denim and boots. In later years, it expanded into all occasion dresses, lingerie, jewelry, sleepwear, silk, cashmere, and small gifts.

Recent Local Obituaries

Paula (Hallquist) Bryer

Ruth M. Alofsin

Peter Kehew

