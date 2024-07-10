The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
newportFILM’s Summer Benefit raises more than $300,000
The Summer Benefit, raising over $300,000, is NewportFILM’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It supports Outdoor screenings, year-round programming, and the educational initiatives Edu, Documentary Unbound, and the Cinematography Lab.
French in Newport Weekend returns this weekend to Washington Square
History comes alive with the fashion, fare, and sounds of Revolution-era Newport.
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
2024 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week to host Emory ‘Outlaw Reunion’ and seminar
The ‘Outlaw Reunion’ and seminar will include renowned car builders Rod Emory and Gary Emory and famous entertainer and proud Emory ‘Outlaw’ owner John Oates (of Hall & Oates fame).
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.
Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on US Olympic men’s basketball team
Derrick White of the NBA champion Boston Celtics has replaced the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics, USA Basketball said Wednesday in the first shakeup to a roster that was announced in the spring.
Rhode Island overdose deaths decreased 7.3% in 2023
Governor Dan McKee and the leadership of the Governor’s Overdose Task Force announced today a 7.3% decrease in overdose deaths in Rhode Island in 2023, the first decrease seen in the state in four years.
Newport Police Department hiring Entry-Level Police Officers
Applications to join the Newport Police Department as an Entry-Level Police Officer are being accepted through Tuesday, September 3.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.
Rhode Island enacts law to protect seniors from paper bill fees
New law prohibits charging seniors 65+ for paper invoices
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport ranked 2nd best in U.S.
T.F. Green International Airport praised for ease of access, affordable parking, and short security lines
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 9 – 10
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 9 through 7 am on July 10, 2024.
Club Calais announces store closing
Formerly known as Laura Jean Denim, the store originally opened in 2005 on William St, and specialized in women’s designer denim and boots. In later years, it expanded into all occasion dresses, lingerie, jewelry, sleepwear, silk, cashmere, and small gifts.
What’s Up on Thursday
